Nobia AB: Nobia publishes disclosure document regarding its fully guaranteed rights issue

Nobia AB (publ) ("Nobia" or the "Company") publishes the disclosure document in connection with the Company's fully guaranteed rights issue with preferential rights for existing shareholders of approximately SEK 1,500m before deduction of issue costs (the "Rights Issue"), as resolved by the Board of Directors on 14 January 2026, and approved by the Extraordinary General Meeting on 18 February 2026. The disclosure document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority and is available on the Company's website.

In connection with the Rights Issue, the Company has prepared a disclosure document in accordance with Article 1.4 db of the European Parliament and Council Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 (the "Prospectus Regulation"). The disclosure document has been prepared in accordance with the requirements of Annex IX to the Prospectus Regulation.

Today, Nobia announces that the disclosure document has been registered with the Swedish Financial Supervisory Authority (Sw. Finansinspektionen) and is available on the Company's website https://www.nobia.com/ir/rights-issue-2026/.

Timetable for the Rights Issue

Record date for the right to receive subscription rights in the Rights Issue On or about 20 February 2026 Trading in subscription rights on Nasdaq Stockholm On or about 24 February 2026-6 March 2026 Subscription period 24 February 2026-11 March 2026 Trading in paid subscription shares on Nasdaq Stockholm (Sw.?Betalda tecknade aktier) On or about 24 February 2026-20 March 2026 Announcement of outcome of the Rights Issue On or about 17 March 2026

Advisors

Handelsbanken and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige act as financial advisors and Bookrunners in connection with the Rights Issue. White & Case acts as legal advisor to Nobia in connection with the Rights Issue.

For further information:

Kristoffer Ljungfelt

CEO and President, Nobia

+46 8 440 16 00

kristoffer.ljungfelt@nobia.com

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands in the Nordics, including HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront and Marbodal in Scandinavia as well as Novart in Finland. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 3,750 employees and net sales of about SEK 5.6 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. www.nobia.com.