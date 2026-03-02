Nobia AB: Nobia closes deal to divest UK operations

Nobia today announces the successful closing of the divestment of its UK operations to funds managed by Alteri Partners LLP (the "Buyer"). The divestment sharpens Nobia's focus on the Nordic markets, where the Company has strong brands, clear market positions, structurally higher margins, and a production footprint centred around Nobia Park.

The transaction includes all Nobia UK legal entities including the brands Magnet, Gower, Commodore and CIE.

"We are pleased to announce that the divestment of our UK operations is now completed and look forward to committing our full focus to our core Nordic markets where we have strong positions, structurally higher margins and a modern production facility in Nobia Park. This will give us further possibilities to leverage our strong Nordic brands and continue to take market shares", says Kristoffer Ljungfelt, President and CEO of Nobia.

As previously communicated, no purchase?price will be?due at the time of closing, but the Buyer assumes, besides the net assets, the obligations related to the leased retail network amounting to a gross liability of SEK 746m according to IFRS16*. Nobia will retain the defined benefit pension plan reported in the UK which was recognised at a net asset value of SEK 80m*, through a newly established holding company in the UK. The transaction may result in a consideration payable by the Buyer to Nobia, contingent upon the?Buyer's future performance and successful turnaround related to the?UK operations.

*Numbers as of 30 September 2025.

For further information:

Kristoffer Ljungfelt

CEO and President, Nobia

+46 8 440 16 00

kristoffer.ljungfelt@nobia.com

Nobia develops, manufactures and sells kitchen solutions through a number of strong brands, including HTH, Norema, Sigdal, Invita, Superfront and Marbodal in Scandinavia as well as Novart in Finland. Nobia generates profitability by combining economies of scale with attractive kitchen offerings. The Group has approximately 2,000 employees and net sales of about SEK 5.6 billion. The share is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker NOBI. www.nobia.com.