With effect from February 24, 2026, the subscription rights of Nobia AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 06, 2026.
With effect from February 24, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Nobia AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 20, 2026.
For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.com
Nasdaq Stockholm AB
|Instrument:
|Subscription rights
|Short name:
|NOBI TR
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027998675
|Order book ID:
|484908
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
|Instrument:
|Paid subscription shares
|Short name:
|NOBI BTA
|Clearing:
|Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden
|ISIN code:
|SE0027998683
|Order book ID:
|484909
|Market Segment:
|OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares
|Tick Size:
|MiFID II tick size table
