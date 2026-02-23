Instrument: Subscription rights Short name: NOBI TR Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027998675 Order book ID: 484908 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

Instrument: Paid subscription shares Short name: NOBI BTA Clearing: Bilateral settlement at Euroclear Sweden ISIN code: SE0027998683 Order book ID: 484909 Market Segment: OMX STO Eq.rights,Subs.Opt, Int. shares Tick Size: MiFID II tick size table

With effect from February 24, 2026, the subscription rights of Nobia AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 06, 2026.With effect from February 24, 2026, the paid subscription shares in Nobia AB will be traded on the list for Equity rights. Trading will continue up until and including March 20, 2026.For further information concerning this exchange notice please contact Issuer Surveillance, telephone 46 8 405 70 50, or iss@nasdaq.comNasdaq Stockholm AB