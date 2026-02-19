Ework Group AB: Ework Group publishes Interim Report, January - December 2025: Fourth quarter in line with the full year

Sales in the fourth quarter amounted to SEK 3,639 M (4,161), while the gross margin improved to 4.1 percent (4.0), driven by increased contract margins and our value-added services. Operating profit was negatively impacted by a non-recurring item related to the retirement of legacy IT investments of approximately SEK 20 M. Adjusted EBIT amounted to SEK 36 M (54). The quarter was characterized by continued uncertainty and declining business volumes.



We are entering 2026 with a weak trend in order intake and assess that the trend of declining volumes will persist for some time, with an estimated decrease in EPS of 10 to 20 percent compared with 2025. With new leadership in place, an ongoing reorganization with a clearer sales focus, and a new digital platform with AI functionality in daily production, we are implementing decisive measures to meet changing client needs and create the conditions for long-term, profitable growth. The year concluded with several strategically important agreements and renewed partnerships.

Fourth quarter 2025 compared to fourth quarter 2024

Net sales decreased 13 percent to SEK 3,639 M (4,161).

The gross margin increased to 4.1 percent (4.0).

EBIT decreased 70 percent to SEK 16 M (54), negatively affected by the decision to write off older IT investments amounting to approximately SEK 20M.

EBIT adjusted for items affecting comparability amounted to SEK 36 M (54).

The operating margin (EBIT) was 44 bps (130).

The operating margin (EBIT) in relation to gross profit was 11 percent (32).

Profit after financial items decreased 79 percent to SEK 11 M (53).

Order intake fell 14 percent to SEK 6,584 M (7,643).

The number of professionals on assignment averaged 10,537 (11,519), a decrease of 9 percent.

Earnings after tax and per share after dilution amounted to SEK 0.60 (2.42), a decrease of 75 percent.

January-December 2025 compared to same period 2024

Net sales decreased 13 percent to SEK 13,741 M (15,764).

The gross margin increased to 4.1 percent (3.9).

EBIT decreased 35 percent to SEK 123 M (190), negatively affected by the decision to write off older IT investments, restructuring and a group conference amounting to approximately SEK 28 M.

EBIT adjusted for items affecting compatability amounted to SEK 151 M (190).

The operating margin (EBIT) was 89 bps (121).

The operating margin (EBIT) in relation to gross profit was 22 percent (31).

Profit after financial items decreased 46 percent to SEK 95 M (175).

Order intake fell 12 percent to SEK 17,899 M (20,255).

The number of professionals on assignment averaged 10,661 (11,893), a decrease of 10 percent.

Earnings after tax and per share after dilution amounted to SEK 4.41 (8.01), a decrease of 45 percent.

Proposed dividend

The Board of Directors has resolved to propose a dividend of SEK 4 (7) per share to the upcoming Annual General Meeting.



