Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 19.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
19.02.2026 07:30 Uhr
23 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Ework Group AB: Ework implements organizational change

En bild som visar Människoansikte, person, klädsel, person AI-genererat innehåll kan vara felaktigt.


Ework Group AB (publ) has initiated a transformation program aimed at strengthening its competitiveness and increasing operational efficiency. As a central part of this initiative, the organizational structure and management framework will be streamlined to create clearer role definitions and enable faster decision-making. The reorganization is also expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 18 million, with a gradual impact starting in 2026.

In a consulting market characterized by uncertainty, structural change, and intensifying competition, the new Group Management team, consisting of Daniel Almgren, Johanna Estra, Joel Sjöstedt, Katarzyna Milewska, Tobias Kryss and Karin Antonsson, has been given a clear mandate by the Board of Directors to accelerate the company's transformation and cretae a more customer-centric, scalable, and agile organization.

"We will be closer to our customers, faster in our decision-making, and clearer in prioritizing profitable growth. This marks the beginning of a more focused and forward-leaning phase," says Daniel Almgren, President and CEO of Ework Group.

By establishing a simpler, more adaptive, and scalable organization, the company will be better positioned to meet evolving customer needs, including increased demand related to AI and regulatory compliance. Sales and business development efforts will be intensified, with a focus on deepening customer partnerships and delivering long-term, strategic end-to-end solutions.

"Our ambition is clear: to stabilize earnings in the short term while building a stronger, more proactive, and commercially driven organization that lays the foundation for sustainable, long-term growth," says Daniel Almgren.



For more information, please contact:

Johan Lindbladh, Chief Communications Officer, Ework Group

Tel: +46 70 820 44 05 Email: johan.lindbladh@eworkgroup.com


The information in this Interim Report is mandatory for publication by Ework Group AB (publ) in accordance with the EU's Market Abuse Regulation (MAR). The information was made public at 07:30 am (CEST) on 19 February 2026, under the authority of the CEO.

About Ework Group
Ework Group is a leading consulting and workforce partner for comprehensive talent solutions and advisory with a global talent network of over 240,000 consultants specializing in IT/digitalization, R&D, engineering, and business development. The company is a leader in Northern Europe, with around 10,000 consultants on assignment, and is continuously expanding to meet customer needs. With a broad portfolio of talent solutions and deep industry insights, we help public and private clients effectively plan, acquire, and manage their workforce, including both permanent and contingent staff. Ework Group was founded in Sweden in 2000 and has operations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Slovakia, and Belgium, with headquarters in Stockholm. Ework Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (EWRK). www.eworkgroup.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.