Ework Group AB: Ework implements organizational change



Ework Group AB (publ) has initiated a transformation program aimed at strengthening its competitiveness and increasing operational efficiency. As a central part of this initiative, the organizational structure and management framework will be streamlined to create clearer role definitions and enable faster decision-making. The reorganization is also expected to generate annual cost savings of approximately SEK 18 million, with a gradual impact starting in 2026.

In a consulting market characterized by uncertainty, structural change, and intensifying competition, the new Group Management team, consisting of Daniel Almgren, Johanna Estra, Joel Sjöstedt, Katarzyna Milewska, Tobias Kryss and Karin Antonsson, has been given a clear mandate by the Board of Directors to accelerate the company's transformation and cretae a more customer-centric, scalable, and agile organization.

"We will be closer to our customers, faster in our decision-making, and clearer in prioritizing profitable growth. This marks the beginning of a more focused and forward-leaning phase," says Daniel Almgren, President and CEO of Ework Group.

By establishing a simpler, more adaptive, and scalable organization, the company will be better positioned to meet evolving customer needs, including increased demand related to AI and regulatory compliance. Sales and business development efforts will be intensified, with a focus on deepening customer partnerships and delivering long-term, strategic end-to-end solutions.

"Our ambition is clear: to stabilize earnings in the short term while building a stronger, more proactive, and commercially driven organization that lays the foundation for sustainable, long-term growth," says Daniel Almgren.





About Ework Group

Ework Group is a leading consulting and workforce partner for comprehensive talent solutions and advisory with a global talent network of over 240,000 consultants specializing in IT/digitalization, R&D, engineering, and business development. The company is a leader in Northern Europe, with around 10,000 consultants on assignment, and is continuously expanding to meet customer needs. With a broad portfolio of talent solutions and deep industry insights, we help public and private clients effectively plan, acquire, and manage their workforce, including both permanent and contingent staff. Ework Group was founded in Sweden in 2000 and has operations in Sweden, Denmark, Norway, Finland, Poland, Slovakia, and Belgium, with headquarters in Stockholm. Ework Group's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (EWRK). www.eworkgroup.com