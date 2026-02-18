Apollo Global Management, Inc.: Apollo Sent the Following Letter to Clients and Partners

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apollo Global Management, Inc. today released the following statement:

To Our Partners,

In light of the variety of media and social traffic we feel compelled to again reach out. Despite the flurry of coverage and certain constituents pushing their own agendas, the facts remain the same. In 2020 Apollo initiated an independent, transparent, and thorough investigation in regard to any relationships with Jeffrey Epstein. The publicly released report can be found here.

The facts matter. From an Apollo perspective, there's nothing new in these documents. Neither Marc Rowan nor anyone else at Apollo (excluding Leon Black) had either a business or personal relationship with Jeffrey Epstein.

Mr. Black, who left the firm in 2021, previously retained and compensated Mr. Epstein for personal tax advice. In select instances, Mr. Rowan and other Apollo employees provided information to Epstein in connection with his tax work for Mr. Black. While Mr. Epstein sought to do work with the Apollo co-founders other than Mr. Black, it was declined at every turn.

Transparency and accessibility are hallmarks of who we are, and we will not be dissuaded from speaking out.

Day in and day out, we are focused on delivering for our investors. With the markets in a volatile period, we are well prepared to be on offense.

If you have any questions our leadership team is available and 100% committed to transparency.

Best regards,

James C. Zelter

President

Apollo Global Management, Inc.

Contacts

Noah Gunn

Global Head of Investor Relations

+1 (212) 822-0540

IR@apollo.com

Joanna Rose

Global Head of Corporate Communications

+1 (212) 822-0491

Communications@apollo.com