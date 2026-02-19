

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $264 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $248 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $0.45 per share for the period.



CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $264 Mln. vs. $248 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.38 last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News