WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CenterPoint Energy Inc (CNP) released a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year
The company's bottom line totaled $264 million, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $248 million, or $0.38 per share, last year.
Excluding items, CenterPoint Energy Inc reported adjusted earnings of $295 million or $0.45 per share for the period.
CenterPoint Energy Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings: $264 Mln. vs. $248 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.40 vs. $0.38 last year.
