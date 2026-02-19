

NEUBIBERG (dpa-AFX) - Infineon Technologies AG (IFX.DE), a semiconductor company, Thursday announced that it intends to extend contracts of its Chief Executive Officer, Jochen Hanebeck and Chief Financial Officer, Sven Schneider earlier than planned.



Jochen Hanebeck's contract is to be extended until the end of March 2032, without which it would have expired on April 1, 2027 and Sven Schneider's contract is to run until the end of April 2032, and without the planned extension it would have expired on May 1, 2027.



'Infineon Technologies AG is in very capable hands, which is why we are establishing clarity about the company's long term direction at an early stage,' says Dr. Herbert Diess, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Infineon Technologies AG.



Currently, IFX shares are trading at 46.19 EUR, up 0.21% on the Xetra Stock Exchange.



