

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - LKQ Corp (LKQ) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $66 million, or $0.26 per share. This compares with $156 million, or $0.60 per share, last year.



Excluding items, LKQ Corp reported adjusted earnings of $150 million or $0.59 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.7% to $3.312 billion from $3.226 billion last year.



LKQ Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $66 Mln. vs. $156 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.26 vs. $0.60 last year. -Revenue: $3.312 Bln vs. $3.226 Bln last year.



