Datavault AI Inc: Honoring Nelson Mandela's Legacy of Financial Empowerment and Inclusion

Datavault AI and Nelson Mandela Family Members, Re Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C., Announce Formation of Mandela Digital Ventures to Develop Digital Asset Products Aligned with the Legacy of Nelson Mandela

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Datavault AI Inc. (NASDAQ:DVLT) ("Datavault AI" or the "Company"), a leader in data monetization, credentialing, digital engagement and real-world asset (RWA) tokenization technologies, and Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C., a Wyoming based organization dedicated to perpetuating Nelson Mandela's vision of equality and human dignity, today announced a strategic joint venture, Mandela Digital Ventures to develop and launch a new suite of digital asset products.

The collaboration will create blockchain-based financial tools and assets, designed to drive financial inclusion for underserved populations worldwide. These products will directly reflect the enduring values of Nelson Mandela: freedom, justice, reconciliation, education, and economic opportunity for all. A portion of the proceeds from the initiative will support charitable causes inspired by Nelson Mandela's values.

"Nelson Mandela taught the world that true freedom includes economic dignity and the chance for every person to rise," said Nathaniel T. Bradley, CEO of Datavault AI Inc. "By combining our patented Web3 data platforms, supercomputing infrastructure, and AI-driven tokenization capabilities with Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C's stewardship of Madiba's legacy, we are building practical, accessible digital tools that turn his vision into action-empowering individuals and communities through secure, transparent financial innovation."

Her Royal Highness Zaziwe Dlamini Manaway, Director of Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C, added: "Mandela Digital Ventures embodies the spirit of Ubuntu-'I am because we are.' In the digital age, financial inclusion is a continuation of the long walk to freedom. Together with Datavault AI, we will create products that honor Madiba's lifelong commitment to lifting people out of poverty and giving every voice an equal chance to be heard."

Her Royal Highness Zenani-Mandela Dlamini, added, "My father, Nelson Mandela, believed true freedom includes economic dignity for all. Through Mandela Digital Ventures, we extend his vision into the digital fintech age - creating secure and transparent financial tools combining AI, blockchain infrastructure and real-world asset tokenization frameworks to protect and empower the underserved globally. This joint venture is an act of financial inclusion, ensuring no one is left behind. I am proud to support this collaboration with Datavault AI honoring Madiba's legacy."

The joint venture will be governed by a joint steering committee with equal representation from both organizations and will launch products and tools in the second quarter of 2026, subject to regulatory approvals.

About Datavault AI Inc.

Datavault AI TM (Nasdaq:DVLT) is leading the way in AI driven data experiences, valuation and monetization of assets in the Web 3.0 environment. The Company's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions with a collaborative focus in its Acoustic Science and Data Science Divisions. Datavault AI's Acoustic Science Division features WiSA, ADIO and Sumerian patented technologies and industry-first foundational spatial and multichannel wireless HD sound transmission technologies with IP covering audio timing, synchronization and multi-channel interference cancellation. The Data Science Division leverages the power of Web 3.0 and high-performance computing to provide solutions for experiential data perception, valuation and secure monetization. Datavault AI's cloud-based platform provides comprehensive solutions serving multiple industries, including HPC software licensing for sports & entertainment, events & venues, biotech, education, fintech, real estate, healthcare, energy and more. The Information Data Exchange (IDE) enables Digital Twins, licensing of name, image and likeness (NIL) by securely attaching physical real-world objects to immutable metadata objects, fostering responsible AI with integrity. Datavault AI's technology suite is completely customizable and offers AI and Machine Learning (ML) automation, third-party integration, detailed analytics and data, marketing automation and advertising monitoring. The Company is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA. Learn more about Datavault AI at www.dvlt.ai.

About Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C,

Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C., is a Wyoming, USA based company committed to advancing Nelson Mandela's legacy through innovative, technology-driven initiatives in education, social impact, and economic empowerment. Inspired by Mandela's autobiography and lifelong dedication to freedom and equality, the company develops forward-looking programs that bridge historical values with modern solutions for global inclusion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" (within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended, and other securities laws) about Datavault AI Inc. ("Datavault AI," the "Company," "us," "our," or "we") and our industry that involve risks and uncertainties. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements because they contain words, such as "may," "might," "will," "shall," "should," "expects," "plans," "anticipates," "could," "intends," "target," "projects," "contemplates," "believes," "estimates," "predicts," "potential," "goal," "objective," "seeks," "likely" or "continue" or the negative of these words or other similar terms or expressions that concern our expectations, strategy, plans or intentions. The absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, statements regarding future events and the expected operational, technical and commercial outcomes of the Company's commercial strategy, including the potential launch of products and tools in the second quarter of 2026 as a result of our [collaboration] with Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C., are necessarily based upon estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by the Company and its management, are inherently uncertain. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these and other forward-looking statements contained herein.

Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various risks and uncertainties including, but not limited to, the following: risks related to the ability of Datavault AI to successfully implement its commercial partnerships, collaborations and/or strategies, including with Mandela Dlamini & Manaway L.L.C.; changes in market demand for Datavault AI's services and products; changes in economic, market, or regulatory conditions; risks relating to evolving regulatory frameworks applicable to tokenized assets; risks associated with technological development and integration; and other risks and uncertainties as more fully described in Datavault AI's filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and other filings that Datavault AI makes from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov, and could cause actual results to vary from expectations.

The forward-looking statements made in this press release relate only to events as of the date on which the statements are made. Datavault AI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect new information or the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law. Datavault AI may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements. Datavault AI's forward-looking statements do not reflect the potential impact of any future acquisitions, mergers, dispositions, joint ventures or investments it may make.

