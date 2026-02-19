NextTrip's JOURNY to Launch New Wedding Series "I DO: In Destination" Hosted by Former Bachelor Star, Podcaster and Celebrity Ben Higgins

A Cinematic Wedding Series Built for Today's Creator-Driven Attention Economy, Blending Love, Culture and Travel with JOURNY's Content-to-Commerce Engine

SANTA FE, NEW MEXICO / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / NextTrip, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) ("NextTrip," "we," "our," or the "Company"), a technology-forward media and travel company defining the intersection of Media and Travel, today announced that its global travel network JOURNY has committed production on "I DO: In Destination," an all-new eight-episode wedding series hosted by The Bachelor star Ben Higgins.

Each one-hour episode will follow a real couple during the final week leading up to their destination wedding, filmed at luxury all-inclusive resorts across Mexico and the Caribbean. The series showcases the full creative transformation, from décor and cuisine to fashion, music, and cultural immersion, curated by world-class planners, artisans, and resort teams.

Hosted by Ben Higgins

As a beloved national television personality, entrepreneur, and host from ABC's The Bachelor franchise, Ben Higgins brings emotional resonance, cultural relevance, and millions of loyal followers to the series. His personal brand is rooted in authenticity and human connection, making him the ideal guide to lead couples through the emotional, cultural, and inspirational journey of destination weddings.

"Being part of this series feels like the next evolution of what I love most, real stories, real emotion, and celebrating love in the most breathtaking places on earth," said Ben Higgins. "My Bachelor experience introduced me to a worldwide audience, but "I DO: In Destination" gives me the chance to connect on a deeper level, helping couples turn their dream wedding into a once-in-a-lifetime journey. I'm excited to host a show that brings heart, culture, and travel together so beautifully."

A JOURNY Original

JOURNY continues to expand its slate of Originals, supported by an award-winning team of creators, producers, and editors with deep experience in lifestyle, travel, and character-driven storytelling. This creative bench gives JOURNY an enviable position in the industry, able to produce authentic, premium-quality programs at scale, while remaining rooted in the cultural nuances and emotional arcs that resonate with modern viewers. "I DO: In Destination" builds on this momentum, joining a growing pipeline of JOURNY Originals designed to inspire travel discovery and fuel NextTrip's content-to-commerce ecosystem.

Couples are selected through a global social casting campaign using IDOINDESTINATION, inviting submissions via Instagram, Facebook and TikTok in a format intentionally designed to spark organic engagement, viral shareability, and audience participation.

A Series Engineered for Today's Attention Economy

"I DO: In Destination" is built around the cultural shift reshaping entertainment, travel, and commerce:

Creator culture drives storytelling, inspiration, and brand discovery

Gen Z consumes content across five screens at once, rewarding authenticity, emotion, and participation

Audiences no longer just watch, they interact, remix, share, and influence the narrative

NextTrip's award-winning creator teams and production partners are designing "I DO" as a multi-layered content experience that blends:

Cinematic long-form storytelling

Creator-native short-form content

User-generated buzz from the casting process

Behind-the-scenes and vertical storytelling

Destination-driven visuals that cultivate travel intent and bookings

This positions "I DO: In Destination" not just as a series, but as a travel commerce catalyst.

TA Pipeline: Powering Destination Wedding Commerce

NextTrip's TA Pipeline group travel platform is rapidly expanding its footprint in the destination wedding market, serving as a specialized sourcing and booking tool for travel agents, wedding planners, and advisors supporting large wedding groups at all-inclusive resorts. The platform enables travel professionals to source venues, manage guest bookings, negotiate group block rates, and tailor bespoke experiences for wedding parties, making it a natural extension to the "I DO" series experience.

"TA Pipeline has quickly become a preferred resource for travel advisors handling destination weddings, incentive groups, and custom resort programs," said Amy Proost, Chief Revenue Officer of NextTrip. "What makes 'I DO' so powerful is that it turns emotional storytelling into actual travel behavior. With TA Pipeline integrated into our ecosystem, travel advisors and resorts can convert that emotional connection into group bookings, venue visibility, and long-term partnerships. It's a seamless progression-from inspiration to planning to booking."

Travel Partner Opportunity & Brand Amplification

The production format is designed to spotlight resort partners not only as locations, but as hosts, creators, and curators of the wedding journey.

"This isn't passive placement, it's co-branded storytelling," Proost added. "Resorts and destinations aren't just featured; they are showcased. Their teams, culture, craftsmanship, cuisine, venues, and service become part of the story. It's a powerful way to elevate their brand, create emotional connection, and convert viewers into travelers. We're offering travel partners a long-term value play, shaping awareness today and driving bookings tomorrow."

JOURNY's Expanding Global Reach

"I DO: In Destination" will premiere across the rapidly expanding JOURNY FAST and VOD network, now strengthened by NextTrip's acquisition of GoUSA TV, content distribution through KC Global Media in Southeast Asia, and broader FAST availability on Samsung, LG, Roku, and others. With JOURNY, the addition of GoUSA, and the KC Global Media launch, NextTrip's audience is now projected to reach approximately 250 million viewers in 2026.

This establishes "I DO: In Destination" as a flagship franchise within NextTrip's media-to-commerce flywheel.

A Strategic Flywheel for Travel Commerce

"I DO: In Destination" is designed to directly power travel discovery, group booking, and commercial activation:

Resorts gain exposure during peak wedding planning seasons

TA Pipeline enables travel professionals to convert content into group sales

Travel agents receive tools to manage large wedding parties and guest bookings

Destinations gain immersive storytelling and measurable visibility

Viewers can explore or book featured locations directly through NextTrip

Reality travel content has already demonstrated its ability to drive measurable booking interest. Resort features on similar shows consistently lead to higher site traffic, travel inquiries, and near-term bookings. "I DO: In Destination" elevates this with deeper narrative, stronger emotional bonds, and a fully integrated group booking platform.

