Japanese petroleum company Idemitsu Kosan has announced its 2 MW agricultural solar power plant, installed 3.8 meters above a rice paddy, has begun operating. The project features a community-based model that returns a portion of the profits from power generation to the farmers.Tokyo-headquartered Idemitsu Kosan has begun operating a 2 MW agrivoltaics project in Japan. The Idemitsu Tokushima agricultural solar power plant is deployed on top of a rice paddy in Komatsushima City within Japan's Tokushima Prefecture. Idemitsu says the array is one of Japan's largest agrivoltaic projects to date. ...

