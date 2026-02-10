

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (I7B.F) reported earnings for nine months that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY52.578 billion, or JPY42.93 per share. This compares with JPY127.454 billion, or JPY94.43 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.5% to JPY5.945 trillion from JPY6.876 trillion last year.



Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY52.578 Bln. vs. JPY127.454 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY42.93 vs. JPY94.43 last year. -Revenue: JPY5.945 Tn vs. JPY6.876 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 61.24 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 7.950 T



