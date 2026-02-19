Anzeige
Freitag, 20.02.2026
Die größte Bewertungslücke im globalen Mental-Health-Markt
WKN: A411N4 | ISIN: KYG1329V1142 | Ticker-Symbol: 4Y8
NASDAQ
19.02.26 | 22:00
0,439 US-Dollar
0,00 % 0,000
Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology: Blue Hat Firmly Expands Gold Trading Business

XIAMEN, China, Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The annual growth rate of the price of gold in 2025 is known as one of the "strongest years in the history of gold" in the industry. Analysts generally believe that under the background of geopolitical tensions, the downward shift of the global interest rate center and the increasing effort from national central banks of gold purchase, gold will maintain a strong shock in 2026. Some Wall Street investment banks even raised their year-end target price to US$5,000 - US$5,400 per ounce.

In this round of gold bull market, which has continued to evolve since 2023 and accelerated significantly in 2025, Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ CM: BHAT, "Blue Hat" or the "Company") has prospectively completed the multiple rounds of gold purchase. The management of Blue Hat believes that in the face of the continuous record high of gold price, the Company can actively expand the upstream and downstream business opportunities of the gold industry chain leveraging the long-term allocation value of gold price.

Since 2024, Blue Hat has completed the following purchases of gold:

  • The strategic purchase of the first batch of 1000 kg of gold in 2024 lays the foundation for the Company's gold trading business;
  • Additional 500 kg of gold was purchased in August 2025;
  • Another purchase of 200 kg of gold in November 2025 during the upward channel of gold price.

Xiaodong Chen, the CEO of Blue Hat, said that three years ago, based on the judgment of the global macro environment and currency cycle, the Company has assessed the gold price to rise, resolutely implemented strategic transformation, and decided to enter the gold trading business. With the gold price increasing by more than 50% in a single year since the beginning of 2025 and breaking through historical highs for many times, the Company believes that the gold price will keep rising in a longer period of time, especially in the context of increasing uncertainty in the monetary system and frequent occurrence of the geopolitical tensions.

In the future, the Company will focus on opportunities including but not limited to the following directions:

  • Upstream gold ore trade and related resources coordination;
  • Real world asset (RWA) solutions related to the gold supply chain;
  • Gold derivatives and comprehensive services in cooperation with financial institutions and industrial partners.

Xiaodong Chen said: "we pay close attention to innovative business models in the upstream and downstream of the gold industry chain, and carefully cut in at the right time, to build Blue Hat into a leading gold trading company in Asia."

About Blue Hat

Blue Hat was formerly a provider of communication services, as well as a producer, developer, and operator of AR interactive entertainment games, toys, and educational materials in China. Leveraging years of technological accumulation and unique patented technology, Blue Hat is expanding its business to commodity trading, aiming to become a leading intelligent commodity trader worldwide. For more information, please visit the Company's investor relations website at http://ir.bluehatgroup.com. The Company routinely provides important information on its website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain as they are based on current expectations and assumptions concerning future events or future performance of the Company. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which are only predictions and speak only as of the date hereof. In evaluating such statements, prospective investors should review carefully various risks and uncertainties identified in this release and matters set in the Company's SEC filings. These risks and uncertainties could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements.

Contacts:

Blue Hat Interactive Entertainment Technology

Phone: +86 (592) 228-0010

Email: ir@bluehatgroup.net


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
