A Year in Values: How Covia Brought Its Mission to Life in 2025

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / February 19, 2026 / Being a leading provider of high-performance mineral and material solutions goes beyond delivering quality products. Everything we do is in support of our core mission and vision that guides our approach as an organization:

Our Mission: Responsibly provide minerals solutions for a better tomorrow.

Our Vision: Covia is the leading minerals solutions provider, and through the passion and commitment of our people, we enable our customers' success-ensuring an enduring and sustainable future for our company.

Across plants, labs, customer partnerships, and communities, Covia teams demonstrate what it truly means to operate responsibly, with passion and commitment. From safety and teamwork to growth, courage, and customer focus, here's a look back at how Covia's values shaped real decisions, meaningful progress, and shared success throughout 2025.

Safety: Our North Star

Safety remains the foundation of everything we do at Covia. It is not a box to check or a metric to chase. If we're not operating safely, we are failing in our mission.

Covia's commitment to safety was fully on display at the Troy Grove Resin plant, a facility that hasn't had a lost-time incident in more than 10 years. Every day, the facility's 17 team members share a mindset rooted in trust, accountability, and pride, understanding that safety is a shared responsibility that affects each person, their fellow employees, and their loved ones at home.

"Safety starts with us," said Troy Grove Resin Operations Manager Jennifer Perry. "Many of these guys have worked side-by-side for decades. They're not just protecting themselves; they're protecting each other."

Read the full story: Processes, People, and Pride: Inside Covia's Troy Grove Resin Plant

Team: Growing Together at Every Stage

The way we work with each other is crucial for ensuring that our passion and commitment can drive our success. Covia's ability to achieve our vision is dependent on building high-performing work teams that learn and grow together and as individuals.

In 2025, a series of stories highlighted how Covia invests in people not just as employees, but as individuals with potential. Learning is an ongoing process, and we strive to provide hands-on learning, mentorship, and trust to everyone, from interns who are new to the industry to established employees looking to grow.

"I have a college degree, but you don't go to school for manufacturing resin-coated sand," Jennifer Perry said. "Covia gave me the opportunity to get out there and learn, and that opened the door for me to spread my wings and continue to grow."

Read the full stories:

The Next Generation of Talent: Investing in the Future Through Internship

From Intern to Employee: Gary Vinson and Blake Rader's Journey at Covia

Jennifer Perry: Elevating People, Process, and Product

Customers: Focused on What Matters Most

Customer success is central to Covia's vision. In 2025, this commitment was evident throughout the organization. The work of all teams, whether they interact directly with customers or support those who do, matters in how well we can provide the minerals solutions our customers need.

At Covia's Elco and Tamms plants, that commitment is deeply personal. The pride behind the work done at both plants is unmistakable, with teams taking measures to increase the output of fine-grade products and reduce operating times. These proactive process improvements are an example of how the team's hard work impacts repeat customers from all over the world.

"People here feel like what they're doing matters," said Elco and Tamms Plant Manager Bleve Willoughby. "Our team takes pride in making a premium product that makes a difference for our customers."

Read the full story: Local Roots, Global Reach: Inside Covia's Elco and Tamms Plants

Growth: Innovating for the Future

As Covia continues to grow, we must embrace opportunities and adapt as necessary to continue being the leader in our industry. That dedication also requires us to innovate and do things we've never done.

In 2025, innovation played a central role in our commitment to growth. The opening of the Covia Innovation Center was instrumental in accelerating the journey from mineral to market. That philosophy carries through in advanced applications like 3D sand printing, where Covia's consistency, reliability, and technical expertise support new manufacturing possibilities.

"We are not just a raw material supplier - we are a mineral solutions provider," said Mike Marcely, Covia's EVP, US/Canada and Business Development. "We grow together with our customers, and we take a customer-centric approach to innovation."

Read the full stories:

From Mineral to Market: Meet the Covia Innovation Center

Additive Advantage: Why Foundries Are Turning to 3D Sand Printing

Courage: Doing the Right Thing, Even When It's Hard

Covia's mission is to responsibly provide minerals solutions for a better tomorrow. Our ambition and strategic drive for growth won't always be easy to pursue, but it is essential that we make the right decisions for our customers, team members, and communities as we move forward.

A commitment to courage was on full display at Covia's Hephzibah plant, a 125-year-old facility that sets the standard in kaolin clay mining. The plant has a rich history as an active part of the local community, and the Hephzibah team was quick to help out in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene. Whether through community involvement, long-term stewardship, or standing firm on values, Covia's courage shows up in actions that prioritize people and place over convenience.

"We don't just work here," said Hephzibah Senior Plant Manager Adam Beatty. "We live here, too. And that means giving back in every way we can."

Read the full story: Kaolin Clay, Community, and Commitment: Celebrating 125 Years at Covia's Hephzibah Plant

Covia's Values: Operational, Not Aspirational

In 2025, Covia's values guided how we can ensure an enduring and sustainable future for our company. They are a core part of why progress is possible, and they continue to transform our expertise into solutions that make a meaningful impact on the customers and communities we serve.

