

HELSINKI (dpa-AFX) - Wärtsilä Oyj Abp (MTA.F) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled EUR626 million, or EUR1.06 per share. This compares with EUR503 million, or EUR0.85 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.2% to EUR6.914 billion from EUR6.449 billion last year.



Wärtsilä Oyj Abp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR626 Mln. vs. EUR503 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.06 vs. EUR0.85 last year. -Revenue: EUR6.914 Bln vs. EUR6.449 Bln last year.



