

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Klépierre SA (KPR.F) reported earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR1.299 billion, or EUR4.54 per share. This compares with EUR1.098 billion, or EUR3.83 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Klépierre SA reported adjusted earnings of EUR779.8 million or EUR2.72 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.4% to EUR1.140 billion from EUR1.082 billion last year.



Klépierre SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR1.299 Bln. vs. EUR1.098 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR4.54 vs. EUR3.83 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.140 Bln vs. EUR1.082 Bln last year.



