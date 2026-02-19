

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Moncler S.p.A. (MONC.MI, MONRF) Thursday reported full-year 2025 Group net result of 626.7 million euros, compared with 639.6 million euros in 2024.



Group EBIT was 913.4 million euros in 2025 compared with 916.3 million euros in the previous year.



EBIT margin was 29.2% compared to 29.5% in 2024, showing resilience despite a more challenging trading environment.



Revenues for the year was 3.132 billion euros in 2025, up 3% at constant exchange rates, compared with 3.109 billion euros in 2024.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News