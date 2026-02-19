

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Sensata Technologies Holding plc (ST) announced earnings for its fourth quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $63.2 million, or $0.43 per share. This compares with $5.8 million, or $0.04 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Sensata Technologies Holding plc reported adjusted earnings of $129.6 million or $0.88 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 1.1% to $917.9 million from $907.7 million last year.



Sensata Technologies Holding plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $63.2 Mln. vs. $5.8 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.43 vs. $0.04 last year. -Revenue: $917.9 Mln vs. $907.7 Mln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $ 0.81 To $ 0.85 Next quarter revenue guidance: $ 917 To $ 937



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News