

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Consolidated Edison Inc. (ED) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $297 million, or $0.82 per share. This compares with $310 million, or $0.89 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Consolidated Edison Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $320 million or $0.89 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.9% to $3.995 billion from $3.669 billion last year.



Consolidated Edison Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



