Amazfit Announces the T-Rex Ultra 2: A Titanium GPS Watch Engineered for the Extreme

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / February 20, 2026 / Amazfit, a leading global smart wearable brand by Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), announced the AmazfitT-Rex Ultra 2, the latest and most advanced member of its rugged T-Rex lineup. As part of the T-Rex family, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 is built for uncertainty - designed to remain reliable in conditions where plans, environments, and outcomes are never fully defined. Purpose-built for extreme environments, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 combines premium materials, enhanced navigation capabilities, and extended battery life to support athletes and explorers tackling long, complex routes where preparation and reliability matter most.

"With the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2, we focused on building a watch for people who rely on navigation, endurance, and on-watch decision-making in demanding environments," said Scott Shepley, Head of Global Marketing at Amazfit. "It's designed for long, complex routes where preparation and reliability matter, and it complements the T-Rex 3 Pro within the T-Rex family by serving a more expedition-focused use case."

Designed to Go the Distance

Featuring a 1.5-inch AMOLED display, scratch-resistant sapphire glass, and a Grade 5 titanium bezel and case back, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 is engineered to withstand harsh conditions above and below the surface, with 10 ATM water resistance and dual diving certification supporting demanding outdoor and underwater use. With up to 30 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and more than 50 hours of GPS tracking, the Ultra 2 is built to support extended, multi-day adventures without compromise. Featuring 64 GB of built-in storage, users can save maps, music, and activities directly on the watch for extended adventures without needing their phone.

Built for Night and Low-Visibility Conditions

The Ultra 2 features a built-in dual-mode flashlight with adjustable brightness, a low-interference green light that allows users to clearly view the watch screen while wearing night vision goggles, and an SOS signal for emergencies. Activate Boost Mode for an industry-leading burst of light when navigating night treks or urgent situations.

Reflecting on his experience with the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2, Mohd Saddam bin Mohd Pittli, national athlete and military personnel, said, "I train in conditions that are unpredictable: Heat, elevation, long routes, and sometimes low visibility. So, I need gear that doesn't hesitate. The Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 feels solid from the start. The titanium build gives it that rugged edge, and I don't have to worry about damaging it during tough sessions. The navigation features are what really impressed me. Having full-colour maps and accurate GPS directly on my wrist means I can plan longer routes and adjust on the move without relying on my phone. With the battery lasting through extended training blocks, it's built for athletes who push past normal limits."

Navigation Without Limits

For the first time in the T-Rex lineup, full-colour global maps come preloaded in the Zepp app, allowing users to quickly and easily install the area they need, to the watch, to create point-to-point routes, search nearby points of interest, and automatically reroute without needing a phone or network. With advanced GPS tracking supported by six satellite systems, the Ultra 2 delivers fast, accurate positioning and reliable turn-by-turn navigation. Map data has been refined to better distinguish terrain types while smoother interactions and optimized alerts improve on-watch navigation. Additional navigation enhancements include expanded offline route planning up to 100 km, faster route rerouting, improved elevation profiles, and smarter climb segmentation to provide clearer insight into upcoming ascents.

Smarter Route Management

For long and technical routes, the Amazfit T-Rex Ultra 2 introduces intelligent Checkpoint Display and Reminder alerts, enabling users to set key milestones such as water sources, shelters, altitude targets or turnaround points. Enhanced climb segmentation and optimised elevation profiles provide clearer insight into upcoming ascents, helping users better manage pacing and energy throughout an effort.

Performance Tools for Serious Exploration

Additional features include grade-adjusted pace for more accurate performance metrics on hilly terrain, voice memo recording during workouts, and a built-in speaker and microphone for Bluetooth calls and audible alerts. The watch integrates seamlessly with the Zepp app, providing insights into training, recovery, sleep, nutrition and overall health.

Pricing and Availability

The T-Rex Ultra 2 is now available for purchase at a retail price RM2,399 on official website and retail partners like Shopee, Lazada and Tik Tok. From 20 to 23 February 2026, customers can enjoy a special introductory price of RM2,299. During this limited launch period, each purchase will also come with exclusive complimentary gifts, including an Amazfit T-shirt, a tumbler bottle and an additional one-year extended warranty, while stocks last.

About Amazfit

Amazfit, a global smart wearable and fitness leader is part of Zepp Health (NYSE:ZEPP), a health technology company with its principal office based in Gorinchem, the Netherlands. Zepp Health operates as a distributed organisation, with team members and offices across the Americas, Europe, Asia, and other global markets.

Amazfit builds smart wearables designed around movement - training with intention, recovery with balance, and evolution over time. Built for the way people train today, Amazfit blends endurance, strength, and recovery into a single, coherent rhythm to support sustainable progress over time.

Behind Amazfit is Zepp, which builds the intelligence that supports its training experience. For more information, visit www.amazfit.com.my.

