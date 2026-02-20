

PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Air Liquide (AIQUY) on Friday reported net profit of 3.518 billion euros or 6.10 euros per share for the full year, up from 3.306 billion euros or 5.74 euros per share a year earlier.



Net profit recurring climbed to 3.679 billion euros compared with 3.466 billion euros.



Operating income recurring rose to 5.582 billion euros from 5.391 billion euros last year.



Operating income recurring before depreciation and amortization totaled 8.145 billion euros, an increase of 3.1%.



Total revenue, however, slightly declined to 26.940 billion euros from 27.058 billion euros in the previous year, mainly due to a negative currency impact.



Revenue from Gas & Services increased to 26.085 billion euros from 25.810 billion euros, while Engineering & Technologies revenue decreased to 855 million euros from 1.248 billion euros.



Return on capital employed after tax (ROCE) was 10.7% in 2025, up 40 basis points compared with last year.



Recurring ROCE stood at 11.2%, an improvement compared with 10.7% in 2024



Excluding the energy impact, the operating margin improved by 100 basis points in 2025.



Air Liquide intends to propose a dividend of 3.70 euros per share, 12.1% up from last year, payable on May 20. The ex-dividend date is set for May 18.



In addition, the company plans to distribute a free share for every 10 shares held and a loyalty bonus in June 2026, subject to shareholder approval at the Annual General Meeting.



Looking ahead, Air Liquide said it targets to increase its operating margin by 100 basis points in 2026.



