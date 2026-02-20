DRONE VOLT announces a new order for two LINEDRONE

Villepinte, 20 February 2026



DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, announces a new order for two LINEDRONE LDV4 drones, along with specific development work by global grid robotics and advanced coatings company AssetCool.

A particularly innovative contract

AssetCool is a deep-tech company pioneering advanced photonic coatings and robotic deployment systems that enhance the performance, capacity and longevity of global transmission networks. Through its integrated Static Line Uprating platform, AssetCool enables utilities to safely and efficiently increase line capacity while minimizing cost and carbon footprint.

This recent contract covers the sale of two LINEDRONE LDV4 drones, as well as specific developments that DRONE VOLT will invoice. The total value of this order is expected to be between €350,000 and €400,000.

As a reminder, the LINEDRONE is a drone designed for inspecting high-voltage power lines, capable of landing on a live high-voltage line carrying over 300,000 volts.

The LINEDRONE is therefore a strategic solution to the challenges faced by electricity network operators, thanks to the following features:

Live operations, without service interruption;

Reduced human risk and heavy equipment (cherry pickers, helicopters);

Accurate, fast and targeted inspection, even in hard-to-reach areas;

Direct integration into the predictive maintenance plans of major operators (TSOs).

The group also points out that there are more than 6 million kilometers of high-voltage power lines (>70,000 volts) worldwide[1].

In addition, this contract could open up future opportunities for DRONE VOLT's "drone as a service" business.

Similar prospects in the short term

As indicated during its business presentation on 15 January[2], DRONE VOLT is off to a promising start to the year with several significant negotiations that could be concluded quickly.

The group specifies that these negotiations only concern high-margin activities, either in services or in the sale of equipment manufactured in its factories.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, says: "This contract perfectly reflects the strategy we have been implementing for over a year. On the one hand, the sale of high-tech products that we have spent years developing, on the other hand, the sale of our R&D to tailor products to specific customer needs, and finally, the sale of services through the operational use of its solutions by our own teams."

Next press release: 2025 annual results, Wednesday 18 March 2026.

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aeronautical manufacturer specialising in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and more.

DRONE VOLT is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Mnemo: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR0013088606 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Subscription warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com



[1] According to Power grids require $3.1 trillion in investments by 2030 to keep pace with energy transition

[2] See the press release dated 15 January 2026.

