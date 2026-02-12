DRONE VOLT wins a tender from a major player in the European energy sector for a contract to provide pilot training services

Villepinte, February 12, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, announces the signing of a framework agreement for drone pilot training services with a major player in the energy sector in France and internationally, for a minimum period of four years.

A long-term contract with a leading player

This agreement, concluded with all entities within the group, aims to structure and strengthen internal expertise in remote drone piloting in order to support the development of uses in infrastructure inspection, maintenance, and surveillance activities.

In a context of operational optimization and increased safety requirements, drones represent a strategic technological lever. In particular, they improve the quality of inspections, reduce response times, and limit the exposure of teams to hazardous environments.

Through this partnership, DRONE VOLT will provide its recognized expertise in professional remote pilot training, in accordance with current regulations. The training programs will be tailored to the specific needs of the group's various entities and will cover the theoretical, practical, and regulatory aspects of operating drones in an industrial environment.

With this new four-year service contract, DRONE VOLT confirms its ability to develop tailor-made solutions that address the challenges faced by large organizations, particularly in the promising surveillance and inspection sectors.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, said: "This contract confirms the relevance of our strategic pivot towards high value-added activities. It demonstrates the expertise of our training teams and is in line with the strong growth of these activities in 2025, a trajectory that should continue in 2026. With this in mind, we have recently increased our capacity by renting new premises in the immediate vicinity of our Villepinte site to accommodate our students in the best possible conditions."

Next press release: 2025 annual results, Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aeronautical manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and more.

DRONE VOLT is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Ticker symbol: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR0013088606 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME Subscription warrant: Ticker symbol: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

