DRONE VOLT announces that it has appointed an American investment bank with a view to listing on Nasdaq, the leading US market for technology companies

Villepinte, December 9, 2025

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, announces that it has initiated a strategic review in order to continue its development trajectory and seek the best valuation for its assets. This review, conducted in collaboration with Maxim Group LLC, a leading investment based in New York, could result in a listing on Nasdaq, the leading US market for technology companies.

In line with the strengthening of its presence in North America and the two recent capital increases (carried out in March 2025[1] and July 2025[2]), mainly with US investors, DRONE VOLT has embarked on a strategic review to seek the best possible valuation of its technologies and assets. This review could lead to a listing on the US Nasdaq market, which brings together the world's largest technology companies, in addition to its listing on Euronext Growth in Paris.

DRONE VOLT is being assisted in this process by Maxim Group LLC, a leading US investment bank and trusted partner that has already supported the Group in its last two capital increases, carried out mainly with US investors (including its reference shareholder Armistice Capital). Maxim Group LLC will also assist DRONE VOLT in researching and studying potential strategic alliances.

As part of this support and in order to preserve DRONE VOLT's cash flow, Maxim Group LLC will be remunerated in shares up to a maximum of 4% of the capital on a diluted basis (of which 3% is only payable in the event of a Nasdaq listing).

DRONE VOLT will keep the market informed of any significant developments in this process as soon as possible.

Stefano VALENTINI, Chairman of the Board of Directors of DRONE VOLT, said:

"We are very pleased to be working again with Maxim Group to increase the value of DRONE VOLT for shareholders and unlock the full potential of our technological expertise, as well as to build global recognition in line with our commercial across all development continents."

Next press release: 2025 annual revenue, January 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available

at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

To receive all press releases free of charge, register on Actusnews

To receive the company's newsletter, write to: finance@dronevolt.com

ABOUT MAXIM NEW YORK

Maxim Group is an investment bank based in New York. It is registered with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and the Municipal Securities Rulemaking Board (MSRB) in the United States, and is a member of FINRA, SIPC, and NASDAQ.

ABOUT DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aircraft manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

The DRONE VOLT Group, a member of GICAT, achieved a turnover of €32.7 million in 2024, representing annual growth of 36%.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and others.

DRONE VOLT is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Mnemo: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Subscription warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com



Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS finance & communication

Amaury Dugast -T: +33 1 53 67 36 74

dronevolt@actus.fr Media relations GENERAL PUBLIC AND PROFESSIONALS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

[1] See the press release dated March 31, 2025 .

[2] See the press release dated July 10, 2025 .

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

xWyelMhqZ2aWnGqcaJhomJWWZ5hnxmeXmGnGm2dtY8qVbmqUnWuXnJmdZnJmmmVu

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-95508-drone-volt-communique-de-presse-nasdaq-vdef-eng.pdf