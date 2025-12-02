DRONE VOLT winner of the ADRIQ 2025 Partnership Award alongside Hydro-Québec and Nucleom

Villepinte, December 2, 2025

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, is proud to announce that it has won the 2025 Partnership Award at the prestigious ADRIQ (Association pour le développement de la recherche et de l'innovation du Québec) Innovation Awards Gala, alongside Hydro-Québec and Nucleom.

The jury highlighted the strategic impact of this three-way partnership, which led to the development of LINEDRONE , an advanced robotic platform for inspecting live power lines up to 315,000 volts certified, a world first in the industry.

This award positions DRONE VOLT among Quebec's most innovative industrial players, alongside major winners such as Pratt & Whitney Canada for digital transformation.

An award that recognizes a transformative partnership

The Partnership Award recognizes the most emblematic collaborations between a company and one or more organizations.

The jury evaluates, in particular:

the sharing of expertise and the effectiveness of collaborative work;

and the effectiveness of collaborative work; the success of a comprehensive R&D program ;

; the transfer of skills and technologies;

of and technologies; the impact in terms of technological advancement, productivity, competitiveness, and commercialization.

The LINEDRONE project stood out for its uniqueness, immediate operational impact, and direct contribution to energy and industrial sovereignty.

A must-attend event for innovation in Quebec

For its 35th edition, the ADRIQ Gala, Quebec's most prestigious innovation event, brought together more than 500 decision-makers, executives, researchers, and institutional players, in the presence of:

Ms. Chantal Renaud-Landry , President of the Cercle des Amis de Bernard-Landry;

, President of the Cercle des Amis de Bernard-Landry; Mr. Éric Girard , Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Minister for Regional Development; Economic

, Member of Parliament for Lac-Saint-Jean and Minister for Regional Development; Economic Mr. Carlos J. Leitão , Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary;

, Member of Parliament and Parliamentary Secretary; Mr. Alexandre Teodoresco , City of Montreal;

, City of Montreal; Mr. Luc Sirois, Chief Innovation Officer of Quebec.

This recognition reflects DRONE VOLT's central role in Quebec's ecosystem and in the development of critical technologies.

A symbol of technological mastery

The LINEDRONE , developed jointly by DRONE VOLT, Hydro-Québec, and Nucleom, enables:

inspection under voltage up to 315,000 volts -certified ;

; a drastic reduction in human risk;

a major acceleration of maintenance operations;

unprecedented productivity for electrical network managers.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, states:

"This award is a symbol of technological mastery and industrial know-how.

The LINEDRONE ushers in a new era of safe, fast, and cost-effective operations for global power grids."

The DRONE VOLT Canada team honored

The DRONE VOLT Canada team, led by Martin LAPORTE, Program Director, played a key role in this highly technical project.

Martin LAPORTE states:

"This project demonstrates the real impact that a structured and reciprocal partnership can generate: innovation, operational technology, industrialization, and value creation.

We are honored by this recognition and determined to continue developing technologies in Quebec and internationally."

Outlook and impact for investors

This award reinforces DRONE VOLT's position as a key player in technological sovereignty and its position as a strategic industrial partner in Canada, exporting solutions developed in Quebec to the international market.

DRONE VOLT is thus establishing itself as a fast-gro player in the Energy, Critical Infrastructure, and Advanced Robotics markets.

The Group is currently deploying high value-added robotic platforms and aerial solutions, consolidating a model based on:

technological; innovation

sovereign industrialization;

the creation of sustainable value;

international expansion.

Next press release: 2025 annual revenue, January 2026.

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aeronautical manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

The DRONE VOLT Group, a member of GICAT, achieved a turnover of €32.7 million in 2024, representing annual growth of 36%.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and others.

DRONE VOLT is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Mnemo: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Subscription warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com



