DRONE VOLT achieves record results at MILIPOL and confirms its leadership in drone solutions for security, defense, and CBRN

Villepinte, November 27, 2025

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and provider of high value-added technological solutions, announces the major success of its MILIPOL Paris 2025 edition, marked by exceptional attendance, leading operational demonstrations, and unprecedented national media visibility.

These results confirm the Group's innovative momentum and its strategic positioning in the Security, Defense, CBRN, and Critical Infrastructure markets.

DRONE VOLT benefited from major national visibility

During the MILIPOL trade show, Frédéric Glorieux, Director of DRONE VOLT EXPERT and Vice President of Defense at ADIF (French Industry Drone Association), was invited to appear live on FRANCE INFO TV.

He was able to address several crucial issues:

the increase in military spending linked to the widespread use of drones;

anti-drone systems to combat flights over sensitive areas;

on-board artificial intelligence and its decisive contributions;

the duality of DRONE VOLT platforms, which can be used for both civilian and defense purposes.

He also presented the HERCULES 20 used in Ukraine with the V2MAG (UMAG) for mine clearance and UXO control missions.

"Our companies must remain agile in order to respond to rapidly changing needs." operational and sovereignty issues." Frédéric GLORIEUX, DRONE VOLT EXPERT / ADIF.

AP4C+ on KOBRA: a major CBRNe advance

DRONE VOLT has unveiled the operational integration of PROENGIN's AP4C+ sensor on the

KOBRA drone, successfully carried out by ARDPI AIR & SECURITY.

This solution, which has attracted keen interest from French and international delegations, enables:

remote CBRNe detection;

total operator protection ;

; intervention in contaminated areas without human exposure ;

; integration into security, defense, and civil protection doctrines.

HIGH-DRA + HERCULES 20: airborne decontamination

Finally, DRONE VOLT proposed its HIGH-DRA solution, a unique aerial decontamination capability using drones. Combined with the HERCULES 20 drone, it enables:

the decontamination of contaminated materials, vehicles, and equipment;

the application of NRBCe procedures in accordance with SEC/DEF standards ;

; rapid and safe interventions in degraded areas;

in degraded areas; a drastic reduction in risks for teams.

HIGH-DRA consolidates DRONE VOLT's position as a strategic player in NRBCe solutions.

HERCULES20 + V2MAG (UMAG): advanced mine clearance capability

Following on from the recently announced partnership with UMag Solution 1, the HERCULES 20 equipped with V2MAG (UMAG) was widely promoted for:

UXO detection;

1 See press release dated November 19, 2025.

the identification of mines in hostile terrain;

Convincing feedback from Ukraine ;

; secure operations without exposing operators.

This combination is attracting growing interest from armed forces, EOD teams, and international organizations.

HELIPLANE LRS PRO - BELUGA version: the long-endurance solution presented at MILIPOL

Among the flagship platforms at this year's show, DRONE VOLT exhibited the BELUGA version, a new-generation VTOL (vertical takeoff and landing) HELIPLANE designed for strategic intelligence, surveillance, homeland security, and long-range operational support.

With a wingspan of 415 cm and a length of 195 cm, the BELUGA offers:

exceptional range;

a maximum speed of 120 km/h ;

; increased resistance to strong winds;

IP46 rating;

rating; 10 kg payload capacity for ISR sensors, radio relays, or specialized payloads.

Thanks to its VTOL architecture, it combines the versatility of a multirotor with the efficiency of a fixed wing, enabling:

extended operations;

remarkable stability;

superior payload capacity;

the integration of video systems, long-range relays, or advanced ISR payloads.

The BELUGA has attracted significant interest from armed forces, critical infrastructure operators, and international delegations seeking resilient, versatile, and sovereign platforms.

DRONE VOLT confirms its leadership

The 2025 edition reinforces the Group's position as a player in technological sovereignty and its key role in the modernization of security and defense forces. Once again, it has distinguished itself through its expertise (CBRNe, mine clearance, ISR, and specialized interventions) and confirmed its dynamic approach characterized by innovation, agility, and performance.

DRONE VOLT is approaching the coming months with an ambitious roadmap, supported by its teams, industrial partners, and technological commitments.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, said:

" The trade show MILIPOL 2025 brand a turning point for DRONE VOLT. The enthusiasm surrounding our solutions (KOBRA CBRN, HERCULES 20 + V2MAG, HIGH-DRA, and HELIPLANE BELUGA) confirms the growing confidence of security and defense stakeholders. We reaffirm our ambition: to become the essential technology partner for forces deployed in sensitive theaters and extreme environments.

Next press release: 2025 annual revenue, January 2026.

About DRONE VOLT

The DRONE VOLT Group, a member of GICAT, achieved a turnover of €32.7 million in 2024, representing annual growth annual growth of 36%.

The DRONE VOLT Group, a member of GICAT, achieved a turnover of €32.7 million in 2024, representing annual growth annual growth of 36%.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and others. DRONE VOLT is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME Subscription warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Glossary of Acronyms

*MILIPOL

International trade fair for security, homeland security, law enforcement, and defense technologies.

*NRBCe / CBRNe

*NRBCe - Nucléaire, Radiologique, Biologique, Chimique et explosifs

*CBRNe - Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and explosives

Threat domain covering hazardous warfare/industrial agents and explosive risks.

*ADIF

Association du Drone de l'Industrie Française - French drone industry association representing manufacturers/operators.

*V2MAG

Likely "Version 2 Magnetic module," an upgraded drone magnetometry payload for mine/UXO detection.

*UMAG

Unmanned magnetometry/magnetic detection system by Umag Solutions, used for locating metallic mines and UXO.

*UXO

Unexploded Ordnance - munitions that failed to detonate and remain dangerous.

*EOD

Explosive Ordnance Disposal - specialist military/police bomb-disposal and mine-clearance teams.

*AP4C+

Advanced chemical detector by Proengin used to identify chemical warfare agents and toxic industrial chemicals.

*ARDPI

French R&D/security integrator (commonly tied to "Assistance à la Recherche, au Développement et à l'Innovation") involved in drone payload integration.

*SEC/DEF

Sécurité / Défense - security/defense operational standards.

*VTOL

Vertical Take-Off and Landing - aircraft/drone that can take off and land vertically.

*LRS

Long Range System - extended-range platform configuration.

*ISR

Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance - missions using sensors/video/data collection for situational awareness and targeting support.

*IP46

Ingress Protection rating indicating dust/particle resistance and strong water-jet resistance.

*GICAT

Groupement des Industries Françaises de Défense et de Sécurité Terrestre et Aéroterrestre - French land & air-land defense industry association.

*Bpifrance

Banque Publique d'Investissement - French public investment bank; labels/finances innovative companies.

*CBRN 3

Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear - same threat family as CBRNe, sometimes written without "e" when explosives aren't emphasized.

------------------------

