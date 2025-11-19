DRONE VOLT signs a strategic memorandum of understanding and partnership agreement with UMag Solutions // A transformative alliance for airborne magnetic detection airborne magnetic detection

Villepinte, November 19, 2025

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in embedded solutions, a French expert in embedded artificial intelligence and a manufacturer of professional drones, announces the signing of a strategic memorandum of understanding and partnership agreement with UMag Solutions, the world leader in airborne magnetic detection technologies.

This major agreement makes DRONE VOLT a platform for the integration of V2Mag and V2Mag-MIL, the most advanced magnetic detection sensors on the market developed by UMag Solutions.

It gives DRONE VOLT access to global markets in the defense, security, offshore energy, critical infrastructure, and industrial applications sectors.

Recently, DRONE VOLT successfully carried out new missions to detect mines and unexploded ordnance using the V2Mag-MIL, demonstrating the Group's ability to conduct humanitarian and security demining operations in post-conflict environments.

A transformative strategic partnership that is a powerful growth accelerator for DRONE VOLT

The partnership agreement includes:

Distribution rights for DRONE VOLT technologies in several geostrategic regions with high added value: the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia-Pacific;

Full integration of V2Mag on DRONE VOLT platforms, including the HERCULES 20 drone;

Presentations official presentations made to armed forces, to government agencies, and leaders in the industrial and energy sectors;

The development of integrated turnkey solutions based on drones: drones + magnetic sensors + mission software + training + operational support.

A direct response to global geopolitical needs

The solution resulting from the partnership between DRONE VOLT and UMag Solution can detect:

Anchored or underwater mines / UXO, whether buried or not (anti-tank / anti-personnel);

Buried UXO;

Port threats;

Buried metal objects;

Submerged metal pollutants.

1 See press release dated October 21, 2025.

The solution is operational in a variety of environments (open sea, ports, coasts, beaches, deserts, and complex terrain) with proven resistance to waves, currents, and magnetic interference.

V2Mag is the new global benchmark in airborne magnetic detection. The V2Mag sets multiple international performance records and stands out for the following features:

Lowest noise level in the world;

Detection 3 times deeper than competing solutions;

Real-time analysis - no post-processing required;

100% non-invasive technology;

; Data immediately usable.

V2Mag is thus becoming the global standard in magnetic detection by drone.

V2Mag-MIL offers military-grade accuracy, already validated by NATO

The reinforced military version offers unmatched reliability and is an essential capability for modern defense operations:

Resilient GNSS;

Centimeter-level accuracy;

Fully integrated with UMagMission-MIL software;

; Compliant with NATO STANAG 4817 standard.

The HERCULES 20 drone will be equipped with the best magnetic detection technologies CE C5 certified and designed for demanding missions, HERCULES has been integrated by UMag Solutions as a platform for V2Mag and V2Mag-MIL.

For reference, here are the main features of the HERCULES 20:

CE Class C5 certified (compliance with specific European standards);

Payload capacity of 15 kg;

Full redundancy system;

; 4 flight batteries;

8 motors + 8 propellers;

Exceptional stability, even in difficult weather conditions;

, even in difficult weather conditions; Modular architecture for tactical payloads, special sensors, winches, CBRN tools;

HERCULES 20 has already been adopted by the armed forces and industry

HERCULES 20 is already operational in several military units for:

Perimeter security and surveillance;

Tactical lifting;

CBRN missions;

Inspection of critical assets;

Magnetic detection (V2Mag);

Special payload integration.

Civilian applications with strong multi-year growth dynamics

The DRONE VOLT & UMag alliance targets fast-growing civilian markets:

Offshore wind energy: inspection prior to installation;

Detection of unexploded ordnance in cable/pipeline corridors;

Coastal and underwater mapping;

Port security and emergency response.

It is supported by strong and sustainable trends in markets that are expected to expand over the next decade:

Global energy transition;

Massive expansion of underwater infrastructure;

Strengthening of regulations on explosion risks.

A non-invasive technology that is faster, safer, and more efficient.

UMag's airborne magnetic s y s t e m s inspect large and complex areas, offering considerable advantages. They are faster than conventional methods, with significantly reduced operating costs and no human or environmental risks.

This represents a major technological breakthrough compared to traditional methods of mine detection and survey.

Statements from executives

"The integration of V2Mag into our platforms, presented at the MILIPOL trade show from November 18 to 21, 2025, strengthens our technological lead and opens the door to high-potential civilian and military markets."

Marc Courcelle, CEO of DRONE VOLT

UMag Solutions

"The V2Mag offers results that are unmatched anywhere in the world. This partnership with DRONE VOLT strengthens our position in the European markets for unexploded ordnance and mine detection for commercial and defense applications."

Arne Døssing Andreasen, CEO of UMag Solutions

Next release: Annual revenue for 2025, January 2026.

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aircraft manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

The DRONE VOLT Group, a member of GICAT, achieved a turnover of €32.7 million in 2024, representing annual growth of 36%.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and others. DRONE VOLT is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Ticker: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME Subscription warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

