DRONE VOLT announces the success of its HERCULES 20 drone in detecting anti-personnel mines

Villepinte, October 21, 2025

DRONE VOLT, a manufacturer of professional civilian drones and an expert in embedded solutions, announces the success of new missions to detect mines and explosive remnants carried out using its HERCULES 20 drone, equipped with a magnetometer.

These operations, carried out in the Zhytomyr region (near Kiev) in Ukraine , illustrate the Group's ability to adapt its technologies to humanitarian and security demining missions in post-conflict contexts.

A global humanitarian challenge: mine clearance at the heart of various theaters of operation

Mine clearance has become one of the most pressing humanitarian challenges of our time.

Millions of anti-personnel mines and explosive remnants of war are still scattered across more than 60 countries, continuing to pose a long-term threat to civilians long after the fighting has ended.

According to Handicap International, these devices caused more than 5,700 casualties in 2023, 84% of whom were civilians. These figures highlight the urgent need to deploy innovative aerial technologies capable of securing contaminated areas while protecting human operators.

Conflict zones where demining is vital for civilian populations

Many regions around the world are still home to millions of mines and explosive remnants of war. These devices continue to kill or maim civilians long after the fighting has ended, preventing reconstruction and access to agricultural land.

The most affected areas are as follows:

Ukraine : one of the most affected countries in the world since 2022, with several thousand square kilometers to secure;

: one of the most affected countries in the world since 2022, with several thousand square kilometers to secure; Syria and Iraq : territories where prolonged fighting has left an exceptionally high density of unexploded ordnance;

: territories where prolonged fighting has left an exceptionally high density of unexploded ordnance; Afghanistan : more than four decades of conflict have made this country one of the most dangerous for children;

: more than four decades of conflict have made this country one of the most dangerous for children; Sub-Saharan Africa (particularly Mali, Chad, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic), where mines continue to hinder the return of refugees;

(particularly Mali, Chad, South Sudan, and the Central African Republic), where mines continue to hinder the return of refugees; Southeast Asia (Cambodia, Laos, Vietnam): the aftermath of past wars is still visible, decades after hostilities ended.

In these different areas, demining is a prerequisite for any reconstruction: reopening roads, returning populations, reviving agriculture, and stabilizing the economy.

An aerial tool for humanitarian demining

Designed and assembled in France, DRONE VOLT's HERCULES 20 drone is a robust platform capable of carrying up to 15 kg of payload and operating in demanding environments. Its eight motors provide power and redundancy, which is crucial for safety.

Equipped with a magnetometric system, it can automatically detect the presence of buried or surface metal objects-mines, ammunition, or explosive debris-without risk to ground operators.

The aim is to quickly map suspicious areas before specialized teams intervene, thereby reducing human risk and speeding up the security process.

Dual civil and military technology

The HERCULES 20 VMAG is part of the DRONE VOLT group's strategy to offer dual-use solutions that can be used in security, industrial, and humanitarian contexts.

Its integration of geophysical sensors paves the way for a variety of applications that can meet the needs of a large number of stakeholders:

Mine clearance and securing of post-conflict areas;

Detection of metal objects (pipes, cables, infrastructure);

Search for archaeological or geotechnical sites.

Marc COURCELLE, CEO of DRONE VOLT, said: "The missions carried out demonstrate the effectiveness of our technologies in a wide variety of uses and their ability to save lives. The combination of the HERCULES 20 drone and magnetometric sensors shows that aerial robotics can make a concrete contribution to peace and reconstruction."

Next press release: 2025 annual revenue, January 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available

at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

To receive all press releases free of charge, register on Actusnews

To receive the company's newsletter, write to: finance@dronevolt.com

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aeronautical manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

The DRONE VOLT Group, a member of GICAT, achieved a turnover of €32.7 million in 2024, representing annual growth of 36%.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and others.

DRONE VOLT is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Mnemo: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR001400SVN0 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Subscription warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com



Contacts:

Investor Relations

DRONE VOLT

Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88

finance@dronevolt.com Media Relations FINANCE

ACTUS finance & communication

Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73

dronevolt@actus.fr Media relations GENERAL PUBLIC AND BUSINESS AYA communication

Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25

aviolette@aya-communication.fr

------------------------

This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER ".

- SECURITY MASTER Key:

x29rk8VsZpvImWxqYZdpbmNnb2dmkmXJZZbIl5NrmJeZcJxgnWeWmJvHZnJlnGZp

- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.

------------------------



© Copyright Actusnews Wire

Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free

Full and original release in PDF format:https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-94713-drone-volt-communique-de-presse-h20-et-mines-vdef-eng.pdf