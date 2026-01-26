Anzeige
Gold über 5.000 USD verändert die Wirtschaftlichkeit grundlegend!
WKN: A1CYXR | ISIN: US8918261095 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
DRONE VOLT announces the signing of a major service contract with Phoenix Tower International to support its Digital Twin program

Villepinte, January 26, 2026

DRONE VOLT, a French manufacturer of professional drones and a leading technology player in aerial robotics, is proud to announce the signing of a service contract with Phoenix Tower International (PTI) . This contract, facilitated through PTI's ongoing strategic partnership with vHive, the leading Digital Twin software platform, focuses on the capture of high-resolution imagery for PTI's vast network of wireless telecommunications infrastructure in France.

A significant contract with one of the world leaders in the sector

Phoenix Tower International is one of the world leaders in wireless telecommunications infrastructure networks. It owns and operates several thousand sites in France.

PTI has selected DRONE VOLT to perform the data capture of more than 3,000 of its various sites in France, utilizing vHive's autonomous flight software. Images captures by DRONE VOLT will be integrated into the vHive platform and analyzed by its proprietary AI software. This allows PTI to create accurate Digital Twins and determine precise maintenance requirements for each site.

This service contract, which will draw on the expertise of DRONE VOLT's pilots, will run for a period of 14 months. It will contribute significantly to the company's revenue for the 2026 financial year.

This is yet another illustration of the relevance of DRONE VOLT's pivot towards cutting-edge activities.

This commercial success confirms DRONE VOLT's ability to develop customized, high value-added offerings for major international players to carry out surveillance and maintenance operations using images captured by drones. This achievement is fully in line with the Group's new focus on high-margin activities.

As a reminder, in 2025, DRONE VOLT FACTORY, SERVICES & ACADEMY's revenue (production, services, and training activities) grew by +21% compared to 2024. These strategic activities represent 61% of the Company's billings for the fiscal year.

Next press release: 2025 annual results, Wednesday, March 18, 2026.

All DRONE VOLT press releases are available at www.dronevolt.com / Investors

To receive all press releases free of charge, register on Actusnews

To receive the company's newsletter, write to: finance@dronevolt.com

About DRONE VOLT

Founded in 2011, DRONE VOLT is an aeronautical manufacturer specializing in professional civilian drones and artificial intelligence. DRONE VOLT has operations in France, Benelux, Canada, Denmark, the Netherlands, the United States, and Switzerland. As a global partner, DRONE VOLT offers its customers turnkey business solutions including various services and drone pilot training.

DRONE VOLT supplies government agencies and industrial companies such as the French Army, the Ministry of the Armed Forces, Engie, Total, Bouygues ES, ADP, the Air Transport Gendarmerie (GTA), international government agencies, and more.

DRONE VOLT is certified as an "Innovative Company" by Bpifrance.

DRONE VOLT is listed on the Euronext Growth market in Paris:

Share: Mnemo: ALDRV - ISIN code: FR0013088606 - Eligible: PEA, PEA-PME

Subscription warrant: Ticker: BNBS - ISIN code: FR0014007951

For more information, visit www.dronevolt.com

Contacts:

Investor Relations
DRONE VOLT
Sylvain Navarro - T: +33 7 88 87 50 88
finance@dronevolt.com		Media Relations FINANCE
ACTUS finance & communication
Manon Clairet - T: +33 1 53 67 36 73
dronevolt@actus.fr		Media relations GENERAL PUBLIC AND BUSINESS AYA communication
Antonin Violette - T: +33 6 47 48 63 25
aviolette@aya-communication.fr
------------------------
This publication embed "Actusnews SECURITY MASTER".
- SECURITY MASTER Key: xZqakZlsl5nGyZ+dYclpb5Joam5iw5KYbJWbx5JpYp2cm3BoxW6TbZrHZnJnlmxo
- Check this key: https://www.security-master-key.com.
------------------------
Full and original release in PDF format:
https://www.actusnews.com/documents_communiques/ACTUS-0-96172-aldrv_contrat-pti_vdef-eng.pdf

© Copyright Actusnews Wire
Receive by email the next press releases of the company by registering on www.actusnews.com, it's free
© 2026 Actusnews Wire
