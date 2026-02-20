

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Umicore (UMI.BR, UMICF, NVJP.DE) reported fiscal 2025 net profit, Group share, of 385 million euros compared to a loss of 1.48 billion euros, prior year. Profit per share was 1.59 euros compared to a loss of 6.15 euros. The company reported an adjusted net profit, Group share, of 288 million euros, compared to 255 million euros in the prior period. Adjusted EBITDA was at 847 million euros, compared to 763 million euros, in the previous period. Adjusted basic profit per share increased to 1.20 euros from 1.06 euros.



Fiscal 2025 turnover was 19.37 billion euros, up from 14.85 billion euros, last year. Revenues, excluding metal, was 3.56 billion euros, compared to 3.46 billion euros, previous year.



At last close, Umicore shares were trading at 18.71 euros, down 1.21%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News