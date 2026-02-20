SpectrumOne AB: Interim report Q4, 2025

CEO Statement

Dear Shareholders,

Q4 represents a continued step toward a more focused, scalable and financially disciplined SpectrumOne.

Our strategy remains clear: build scalable data platforms, distribute through strong partners, simplify the Group structure, and create long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation.

PRISM - From Development to Institutional Validation

During the quarter, PRISM reached an important commercial milestone.

With the order received in Q3 now confirmed, PRISM has been selected - together with a leading Nordic systems integrator - for national-level deployment within a large governmental agency.

The engagement confirms that the platform meets strict public-sector requirements for security, compliance and operational robustness. Due to procurement regulations, we are limited in what we can disclose at this stage.

PRISM is now moving from early-stage commercialisation toward validated institutional deployment - a key inflection point for scalability and long-term recurring revenue potential.

Health Impact Alliance (HIA)

As a passive shareholder in HIA, we have seen further commercial progress during the quarter. The development supports the structural growth thesis in digital health and reinforces the strategic optionality embedded in our ownership.

Portfolio and Structure

Qbim is now listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, increasing transparency and potential value realisation while we retain a significant ownership position.

Observit continues to operate within AI-based safety and fleet intelligence, maintaining exposure to a structurally attractive segment.

Through our holding in Eniro, we retain exposure to Nordic digital marketing infrastructure, while our own Group structure is now materially simpler and lower-cost.

With fewer operational entities, reduced fixed costs and clearer strategic focus, SpectrumOne is structurally stronger than in previous periods.

Closing

The fourth quarter demonstrates:

• Institutional validation of PRISM

• Continued partner-led commercial expansion

• Progress in our digital health exposure

• Increased transparency through Qbim's listing

• A leaner and more focused Group

We remain disciplined in execution and focused on scalable value creation.

Thank you for your continued confidence.

Stephen Karl Ranson

CEO, SpectrumOne AB

