Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 20.02.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A14RZK | ISIN: SE0006994448 | Ticker-Symbol: 9TE
Frankfurt
20.02.26 | 08:04
0,002 Euro
+9,09 % +0,000
Branche
Software
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SPECTRUMONE AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SPECTRUMONE AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
0,0050,02217:39
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2026 08:45 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SpectrumOne AB: Interim report Q4, 2025

Fourth quarter

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 0.3 (2.5) million
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK -1.2 (-3.8) million
  • EBIT amounted to SEK -2.3 (-10.5) million
  • EBT amounted to SEK -5.4 (-11.3) million

Full year

  • Net sales amounted to SEK 3.5 (12.1) million
  • EBITDA amounted to SEK -10.2 (-11.2) million
  • EBIT amounted to SEK -9.8 (-38.2) million
  • EBT amounted to SEK -34.4 (134.5) million

    CEO Statement

    Dear Shareholders,

    Q4 represents a continued step toward a more focused, scalable and financially disciplined SpectrumOne.

    Our strategy remains clear: build scalable data platforms, distribute through strong partners, simplify the Group structure, and create long-term shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation.

    PRISM - From Development to Institutional Validation

    During the quarter, PRISM reached an important commercial milestone.

    With the order received in Q3 now confirmed, PRISM has been selected - together with a leading Nordic systems integrator - for national-level deployment within a large governmental agency.

    The engagement confirms that the platform meets strict public-sector requirements for security, compliance and operational robustness. Due to procurement regulations, we are limited in what we can disclose at this stage.

    PRISM is now moving from early-stage commercialisation toward validated institutional deployment - a key inflection point for scalability and long-term recurring revenue potential.

    Health Impact Alliance (HIA)

    As a passive shareholder in HIA, we have seen further commercial progress during the quarter. The development supports the structural growth thesis in digital health and reinforces the strategic optionality embedded in our ownership.

    Portfolio and Structure

    Qbim is now listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market, increasing transparency and potential value realisation while we retain a significant ownership position.

    Observit continues to operate within AI-based safety and fleet intelligence, maintaining exposure to a structurally attractive segment.

    Through our holding in Eniro, we retain exposure to Nordic digital marketing infrastructure, while our own Group structure is now materially simpler and lower-cost.

    With fewer operational entities, reduced fixed costs and clearer strategic focus, SpectrumOne is structurally stronger than in previous periods.

    Closing

    The fourth quarter demonstrates:

    • Institutional validation of PRISM

    • Continued partner-led commercial expansion

    • Progress in our digital health exposure

    • Increased transparency through Qbim's listing

    • A leaner and more focused Group

    We remain disciplined in execution and focused on scalable value creation.

    Thank you for your continued confidence.

    Stephen Karl Ranson

    CEO, SpectrumOne AB

    For further information contact:
    Stephen Ranson CEO
    +47 99288 221,
    stephen@spectrumone.com

    Certified Adviser:
    Bergs Securities AB (559071-6675)
    Jungfrugatan 35
    SE-114 44 Stockholm, Sweden
    Phone: +46 8 408 933 50
    www.bergssecurities.se

    SpectrumOne AB (publ) is obligated to publish this information under the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was provided by the above contact person's auspices, for publication on February 20, 2026 at 8.45 a.m. CET.

    This report is to be found on our webpage (https://spectrumone.com/investor/reports-and-presentations/)

    About SpectrumOne AB
    SpectrumOne is a leading technology company delivering an advanced Data Management, Analytics & Communications platform suite. Offered in a SaaS online service shipping with rich market data from various professional providers, SpectrumOne provides a unique solution to many leading actors across industry segments in various countries. Enabling clients with fast and easy access to data insight and visualization coupled with powerful search, segmentation, and mapping features. SpectrumOne allows data to be quickly enabled and operationalized, driving activities from customer communication to data science supporting business analysis, strategy, and growth. All of which can be enabled the same day with immediate results. SpectrumOne's headquarter is based in Stockholm, Sweden, responsible for Nordic sales and strategy, with additional sales and business development located in Norway, Finland and Belgium. SpectrumOne is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market in Stockholm.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Favoritenwechsel - diese 5 Werte sollten Anleger im Depot haben!
Das Börsenjahr 2026 ist für viele Anleger ernüchternd gestartet. Tech-Werte straucheln, der Nasdaq 100 tritt auf der Stelle und ausgerechnet alte Favoriten wie Microsoft und SAP rutschen zweistellig ab. KI ist plötzlich kein Rückenwind mehr, sondern ein Belastungsfaktor, weil Investoren beginnen, die finanzielle Nachhaltigkeit zu hinterfragen.

Gleichzeitig vollzieht sich an der Wall Street ein lautloser Favoritenwechsel. Während viele auf Wachstum setzen, feiern Value-Titel mit verlässlichen Cashflows ihr Comeback: Telekommunikation, Industrie, Energie, Pharma – die „Cashmaschinen“ der Realwirtschaft verdrängen hoch bewertete Hoffnungsträger.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau in dieses neue Marktbild passen: solide, günstig bewertet und mit attraktiver Dividende. Werte, die nicht nur laufende Erträge liefern, sondern auch bei Marktkorrekturen Sicherheit bieten.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor der Value-Zug 2026 endgültig abfährt!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.