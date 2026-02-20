Xbrane Biopharma AB: Xbrane Biopharma releases Year-end Report 2025

Xbrane Biopharma AB's (publ.) ("Xbrane") Year-end Report 2025, is as of today, available on the Company's website, www.xbrane.com.

FINANCIAL OVERVIEW

FOURTH QUARTER 2025*

• Revenue amounted to SEK 9.1 m (65.8), of which SEK 8.9 m (11.5) relates to product sales of Ximluci® and SEK 0.2 m (54.3) relates to nonrecurring license revenue.

• Other operating income was SEK 1.2 m (4.9).

• EBITDA amounted to SEK -21.9 m (13.8).

• R&D costs amounted to SEK -17.8 m (-18.7) corresponding to 65 percent (33) of total operating costs.

• Loss for the period was SEK 26.5 m (-53.2).

• Earnings per share was SEK -0.06 (-0.03).

• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 86.6 m (124.3)

FINANCIAL OVERVIEWFULL YEAR 2025*

• Revenue amounted to SEK152.4 m (148.1), of which SEK 67.5 m (63.4) relates to product sales of Ximluci® and SEK 84.9 m (81.4) relates to nonrecurring license revenue.

• Other operating income amounted to SEK 11.2 m (11.7).

• EBITDA amounted to SEK -13.6 m (-77.3).

• R&D costs amounted to SEK -76.8 m (-162.0) corresponding to 60 percent (68) of total operating costs.

• The profit for the period was SEK 127.2 m (-266.2).

• Earnings per share was SEK 0.08 (-0.22).

• Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period amounted to SEK 86.6 m (124.3).

• On June 2, Xbrane completed its transaction with Alvotech and in connection with this, a gain on the divestment of operations after tax amounting to SEK 168.9 m was recognized. 1).

• The Board of Directors proposes that no dividend be paid for the 2025 financial year.

*Figures in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS DURING

THE FOURTH QUARTER 2025**

• On October 13, an extraordinary general meeting resolved, in accordance with the Board's proposal, to approve the Board's decision to carry out a reverse share split at a ratio of 1:125, whereby 125 shares would be consolidated into 1 new share. The total number of shares in the company will decrease through the reverse split from 2,575,668,555 shares to 20,605,348 shares (rounded down). The general meeting also resolved to reduce the share capital by SEK 298,424,074.25 to SEK 279,004,914.461063 to cover the previous years' losses and to reduce the share capital by SEK 276,944,379.661063 to SEK 2,060,534.80 for allocation to unrestricted equity. The articles of association were adjusted in accordance with the above resolution. Finally, the general meeting decided to authorize the Board to issue shares, warrants and/or convertibles.

• On October 16, the company announced that an agreement had been signed with Fenja Capital II A/S regarding a conditional financing solution.

• On October 20, Xbrane announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) for the company's Biologics License Application (BLA) for its ranibizumab biosimilar candidate for the treatment of retinal diseases. The CRL cited observations following a re-inspection of one of Xbrane's contract manufacturers.

• On November 4, the company announced that the first patient had been included in the clinical study for Xdivane.

• On November 19, Xbrane updated its timeline for resubmitting the BLA to the FDA for its Ranibizumab biosimilar, which is expected to occur once the corrective work is completed, in March 2026.

• On November 24, the Board decided to issue 420,517 warrants to Fenja Capital II A/S within the framework of the agreement signed on October 16.

SIGNIFICANT EVENTS

AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER**

• No significant events occurred after the end of the quarter.

**See page 8 for more information.

1) For more information see page 5.

Contacts

Martin Åmark, CEO

E: martin.amark@xbrane.com

Jane Benyamin, CFO/IR

E: jane.benyamin@xbrane.com

About Us

Xbrane Biopharma AB develops biological drugs based on a patented platform technology that provides significantly lower production costs compared to competing systems. Xbrane has a portfolio of biosimilar candidates targeting EUR 23 billion in estimated annual peak sales of the respective reference product. The lead candidate Ximluci® is granted market authorization approval in Europe and was launched during 2023. Xbrane's head office is in Solna, just outside Stockholm. Xbrane is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker XBRANE. For more information, visit www.xbrane.com



