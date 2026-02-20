

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Mitsubishi Corporation (MSBHY.PK, 8058.T), a Japanese trading and investment company, said on Friday that it has inked a deal with Anglo American PLC (AAL.L, AAUKY.PK, AAM.SW, NGLB.DE, AGL.JO) to invest in the Woodsmith fertilizer resource project in the UK.



With this, Mitsubishi will collaborate with the British company as it develops the feasibility study for the polyhalite mine. The feasibility study will assess development plans, operational strategies, economic viability, environmental impacts, and other aspects of the project.



The companies will also jointly conduct pilot sales to validate the marketability of the product.



Located in Northeast England, hosting polyhalite resources, the project has the potential to support stable, long-term operations for over 60 years.



Polyhalite is a natural mineral fertilizer product with low-chloride potassium, sulphur, magnesium, and calcium, four of the six essential nutrients plants need.



