

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Sika AG (SKFOF.PK) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled CHF1.044 billion, or CHF6.50 per share. This compares with CHF1.245 billion, or CHF7.76 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 4.8% to CHF11.201 billion from CHF11.763 billion last year.



Sika AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: CHF1.044 Bln. vs. CHF1.245 Bln. last year. -EPS: CHF6.50 vs. CHF7.76 last year. -Revenue: CHF11.201 Bln vs. CHF11.763 Bln last year.



