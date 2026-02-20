Enersense International Oyj: Enersense to deliver its first full-scope battery energy storage park in Latvia

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | February 20, 2026 at 13:00:00 EET

Enersense has signed a contract with Latvian energy storage company Liepaja ESS for the construction of a Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) park and related 110 kV power transmission infrastructure in Southern Latvia. The project covers the complete construction of the BESS park as well as the 110 kV grid connection infrastructure, including the power cable and transformer.

The project is strategically important for Enersense, as it will be the first full-scope BESS project in Enersense's history. Enersense draws on its strong expertise in operating and maintaining battery energy storage systems in Finland.

"While we have previously participated in several projects related to BESS, this time we are taking full responsibility for the entire delivery - from site preparation to the final grid connection of the BESS. As the share of renewable energy continues to grow, battery energy storage systems play an increasingly important role in maintaining grid stability and ensuring a reliable energy supply," says Arnis Odinš, Managing Director of Enersense in Latvia.

Full-scope construction and installation from preparation to commissioning

As part of the project, Enersense will deliver comprehensive civil and electrical works, including site preparation, earthworks and the construction of foundations for all major installations. The company will also manage the acceptance, installation and assembly of the main equipment.

The scope also includes the construction of the BESS control building and related engineering systems, as well as the installation of cable networks, grounding and lightning protection systems.

A key element of the project is the construction of a new 110 kV cable line connecting the BESS park to the AST Grobina substation. In addition, Enersense will install the high-voltage 110/33 kV power transformer and associated primary equipment within the BESS park area. Upon completion, the site will be finalised with landscaping works, such as the construction of access roads and yards, fencing installation and the development of a drainage system. Work will commence immediately, with completion scheduled for 2026.

"We appreciate the trust placed in us by the client. Enersense aims to be a trusted lifecycle partner for battery energy storage companies. This agreement is a strong demonstration of that ambition in practice," says Odinš.

The total contract value amounts to approximately EUR 7 million, and it will be recorded in the order book of Enersense's Power Business Unit for the first quarter of 2026.

About us

Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,700 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

Image Attachments

Illustrative picture