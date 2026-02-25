Enersense International Oyj: Enersense wins its first large-scale Battery Energy Storage project in Finland

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | February 25, 2026 at 09:30:00 EET

Enersense has signed an agreement to deliver a 125 MW/250 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) for OX2's Kannisto wind farm. The project will be the largest energy storage entity connected to a renewable energy project in the Nordics. The collaboration also includes the design and construction of a previously agreed substation extension.

Enersense will be responsible for the full delivery of the energy storage project, from site preparation to battery system installation and final grid connection. In accordance with the earlier agreement, Enersense will deliver the wind farm substation on a turnkey basis. The substation is currently in the design phase.

A comprehensive project including substation, energy storage and transmission line

Enersense is one of Finland's leading maintenance providers of industry-scale Battery Energy Storage Systems. The company's strong expertise in battery maintenance and lifecycle management also brings significant added value to the construction phase. As renewable energy generation continues to grow, the role of energy storage becomes increasingly important.

"We already have strong expertise in the maintenance of energy storage systems. It is great to be even more strongly involved in the renewable energy market. In line with our strategy, our goal is to become a lifecycle partner in renewable energy projects in the future," says Anssi Niiles, VP, Substations and BESS at Enersense.

Enersense will be responsible for earthworks, foundations, installations and electrical connections at the energy storage site. The site will include approximately 50 six-metre battery containers and 16 larger units roughly the size of a bus. Together, they will form a 125 MW system with a capacity of 250 MWh, enabling better alignment between electricity production and consumption.

As part of the substation extension included in the agreement, Enersense will design and build a new transformer bay, medium-voltage switchgear and a switchgear building at the previously agreed substation, through which the battery storage system will connect to the grid. In addition, Enersense will deliver approximately one kilometre of medium-voltage cabling between the substation and the energy storage site.

A total of 20 wind turbines will be built at the Kannisto wind farm in Halsua, Ostrobothnia. The wind farm is scheduled to be commissioned in 2028.

About us

Enersense delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It acts as a lifecycle partner to customers in energy transmission and generation, the industrial energy transition, telecommunications and data centres. The company designs, builds, maintains and modernises critical infrastructure across the Nordics and the Baltics. Around 1,700 Enersense experts work for a more sustainable future, for example, with power lines and telecommunications networks, at substations and power plants. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 307 million in 2025, and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com.

