GlobeNewswire (Europe)
11.02.2026 13:45 Uhr
Enersense International Oyj: Enersense signs data centre infrastructure agreements in Latvia

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | February 11, 2026 at 14:45:00 EET

Enersense has signed its first agreements related to data centre infrastructure development in Latvia, marking an important milestone for the company's operations in the country. Enersense will build the fibre connections and medium- and low-voltage power transmission lines required for the new data centre near Riga.

Enersense has entered into a construction work agreement with a Latvian state-owned energy company AS Latvenergo for the development of a fibre connection to a new large-scale data centre currently under construction in Salaspils, near Riga.

The agreement covers the construction of the fibre infrastructure required for the facility.

Earlier in January, Enersense signed a construction agreement with the Latvian electricity distribution system operator AS Sadales Tikls for the development of new medium- and low-voltage power transmission lines to the same data centre.

The main scope of work includes the construction of a 3.5 km medium-voltage transmission line and a 2.0 km fibre connection, as well as the installation of disconnectors and switchgear equipment.

Building on successful data centre projects in Finland

Enersense has previously delivered data connectivity solutions and district heat recovery systems for data centres in Finland.

"This project represents an important step for Enersense in Latvia, as it marks our entry into data centre infrastructure projects. It demonstrates our capability to deliver reliable power line and fibre connection solutions for critical infrastructure, while also highlighting the strong expertise of our local team and their ability to meet demanding qualification and technical requirements," says Arnis Odinš, Head of Enersense Latvia.

"Our extensive expertise in substations, battery energy storage, power transmission networks and renewable energy solutions is highly relevant to data centre developers. We see significant potential in this segment, and a considerable share of our operations is already directly or indirectly linked to data centres," Odinš adds.

About us
Enersense International Plc delivers the essentials of tomorrow's society. It is a lifecycle partner for customers operating in energy transmission and production, industrial energy transition and telecommunications. The company offers projects and services across the customer asset lifecycle in Finland, Baltics and Nordics. Every day, Enersense's 2000 experts enable energy transition and reliable connections. Enersense had a revenue of EUR 425 million in 2024 and it's listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (ESENSE). www.enersense.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
