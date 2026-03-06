Anzeige
Freitag, 06.03.2026
USA erklären Kupfer zur Chefsache - dieser Nevada-Explorer bohrt bereits
06.03.2026 07:00 Uhr
Enersense International Oyj: Enersense to maintain and develop over 4,000 km of power lines in Estonia under new framework agreement

Enersense International Plc | Press Release | March 06, 2026 at 08:00:00 EET

Enersense has signed a framework agreement with distribution system operator Elektrilevi covering the maintenance and construction of the electricity network in Western Harju County. The agreement includes responsibility for 2,000 kilometres of overhead lines, 2,100 kilometres of cable lines, and 1,800 substations in the region.

Under the contract, Enersense will carry out network repairs and construction work, fault resolution, and scheduled maintenance. The scope also includes preparing technical solutions and designs, maintaining substations and power lines, and ensuring network reliability in line with service orders.

According to Veiko Natus, Manager of the Northern Region at Enersense Estonia, the agreement continues a long-standing partnership in the area.

"We are grateful for Elektrilevi's trust in Enersense and look forward to continuing our close cooperation. For decades, we have helped ensure reliable electricity distribution in Western Harju County. Together with our skilled experts, we work every day to safeguard this essential service across the region," says Natus.

The whole framework agreement for the maintenance of Elektrilevi's network is worth EUR 9 million, and it's shared between two companies: Enersense and E-Service.

The value of the agreement for Enersense is approximately EUR 4.6 million, and it runs until 2030. The agreement will be recorded in the order book of Enersense's Power Business Unit for the first quarter of 2026.

More information

Veiko Natus, Manager of the Northern Region in Estonia
+372 6635704
veiko.natus@enersense.com

