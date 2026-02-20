Brisbane, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 20, 2026) - Graphene Manufacturing Group Ltd. (TSXV: GMG) (OTCQX: GMGMF) ("GMG" or the "Company") is delighted to announce a new partnership with Tickford Racing, bringing together two high-performance organisations to celebrate a shared obsession: turning small, hard-earned gains into potentially big competitive advantages. As part of this partnership, Tickford Racing, one of Australia's leading Supercars teams, will trial GMG liquid graphene products including G LUBRICANT and THERMAL-XR as detailed below, display the GMG logo on its race cars, promote GMG on its website and in social media and host track/pit customer events.

This collaboration marks an exciting milestone for GMG as it showcases how graphene-enabled technologies can be explored in one of the most demanding and visible performance arenas in the world - top-tier Supercars racing. The partnership recognises motorsport as a stage where preparation, innovation and execution are publicly tested at pace, and where every marginal gain matters.

Tickford Racing and GMG will celebrate this shared performance mindset through a "test, learn and scale" approach - starting with targeted trials, capturing real-world performance data, and building credible proof points that have the potential to extend beyond the circuit into everyday industrial applications.

Initial collaboration areas are expected to include:

Operational efficiency trials across Tickford's workshop and event infrastructure (where applicable), targeting any measurable reliability and potential performance improvements that both teams can share with key stakeholders.

A structured case-study pipeline that documents outcomes, learnings and potential real-world application pathways for GMG's customers and partners, highlighting results as they emerge.

Content and storytelling that bring the excitement of elite motorsport together with advanced materials science.

B2B engagement opportunities leveraging Tickford Racing's partner ecosystem and corporate network, creating celebratory moments for relationship building, collaboration and commercial introductions.

Simon Brookhouse, CEO of Tickford Racing commented: "GMG's work sits at the intersection of advanced materials and real-world efficiency, and that's a space we're passionate about exploring. While this isn't about changing what's on the race car, it is about applying an elite performance mindset to trials, insights and outcomes that can translate into everyday industry. Teaming up with GMG is an exciting step for Tickford Racing, and we're looking forward to celebrating the innovations and results that come from this partnership."

Craig Nicol, CEO & Managing Director of the Company, commented "Motorsport is the ultimate proving ground - everything is measured, everything is exposed, and performance is earned on the smallest margins. Partnering with Tickford Racing is a proud and exciting moment for GMG. They operate in a world where preparation, reliability and execution are non-negotiable, and that makes them an ideal partner to help us validate performance thinking in the real world. We're thrilled to join forces with a team known for innovation and outcomes under pressure and to celebrate the proof points we build together through our test-learn-scale approach in support of GMG's growth and customers."

Jack Perkowski, Chairman & Non Executive Director of the Company, commented "Partnering with Tickford Racing is an exciting milestone in GMG's journey from advanced materials innovation to real-world commercialisation. As a board, we are focused on backing collaborations that can validate our technology in demanding environments and open doors to new industrial relationships. Tickford's high-performance culture, strong brand and deep connections across the automotive and industrial sectors make it an ideal partner to help showcase what GMG's graphene-enabled solutions can do, and to support our long-term growth ambitions."

About Tickford Racing

Tickford Racing is one of Australia's leading Supercars teams, based in Melbourne, competing at the highest level of touring car competition and delivering an industry-leading platform across performance engineering, content and partner experience. More: https://tickfordracing.com.au/

About GMG

GMG is an Australian-based clean-technology company which develops, makes and sells energy saving and energy storage solutions, enabled by graphene manufactured via an in-house production process. GMG uses its own proprietary production process to decompose natural gas (i.e. methane) into its elements, carbon (as graphene), hydrogen and some residual hydrocarbon gases. This process produces high quality, low cost, scalable, "tuneable" and low/no contaminant graphene suitable for use in clean-technology and other applications.

The Company's present focus is to de-risk and develop commercial scale-up capabilities and secure market applications. In the energy savings segment, GMG has initially focused on graphene-enhanced heating, ventilation and air conditioning ("HVAC-R") coating (or energy-saving coating), which is now being marketed into other applications including electronic heat sinks, industrial process plants and data centres. Another product GMG has developed is a graphene lubricant additive focused on saving liquid fuels, initially for diesel engines.

In the energy storage segment, GMG and The University of Queensland are working collaboratively, with financial support from the Australian Government, to progress R&D and commercialisation of graphene aluminium-ion batteries ("G+AI Batteries"). GMG has also developed a graphene additive slurry that is aimed at improving the performance of lithium-ion batteries.

GMG's four critical business objectives are to:

Produce graphene and improve/scale production and cell production processes. Build revenue from energy savings products. Develop next-generation battery technologies. Develop supply chain, partners and project execution capability.

