Samstag, 21.02.2026
Goldaktie mit Newsflow: Ein Gold-Asset in der Champions League der Geologie
WKN: A2PQPG | ISIN: CA29446Y5020 | Ticker-Symbol: 1LRC
Tradegate
20.02.26 | 21:59
14,345 Euro
-0,55 % -0,080
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
DAXglobal Gold Miners
1-Jahres-Chart
EQUINOX GOLD CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQUINOX GOLD CORP 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
14,22514,31520.02.
14,18014,35520.02.
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
20.02.2026 23:22 Uhr
156 Leser
Equinox Gold Corp.: Equinox Gold Announces Filing of 2025 Audited Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 20, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX: EQX, NYSE American: EQX) (the "Company") has filed its audited financial statements and related management's discussion and analysis for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025. The documents are available for download on the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, on EDGAR at www.sec.gov/edgar and on the Company's website at www.equinoxgold.com.

Equinox Gold Contact
Ryan King
EVP Capital Markets
T: 778.998.3700
E: ryan.king@equinoxgold.com
E: ir@equinoxgold.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
