

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Bath & Body Works is now offering some of its popular fragrances, body washes, hand soaps, and candles through an authorized storefront on Amazon.



This partnership allows the brand to meet customers where they already shop, as Amazon is the leading online destination for U.S. beauty shoppers.



The selection on Amazon is eligible for Prime shipping, making it more convenient for Prime members to access Bath & Body Works products. The company's CEO, Daniel Heaf, says this is part of a broader strategy to expand the brand's access points and meet changing consumer preferences.



Before the official storefront launch, Bath & Body Works products were available on Amazon through third-party resellers. The new agreement allows the brand to retain ownership of the inventory and control pricing, while leveraging Amazon's fulfillment network for Prime eligibility.



While Amazon has partnerships with many brands, Bath & Body Works is one of the few vertically integrated retailers selling on the platform. This arrangement positions Amazon more as a logistics partner than a traditional retailer for the brand.



Heaf notes that the Amazon launch is just the first step in Bath & Body Works' plan to drive profitable and sustainable growth, which includes creating innovative products, reinvigorating the brand, winning in the marketplace, and operating with speed and efficiency.



