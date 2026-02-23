HONG KONG, Feb 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - Shoucheng Holdings Ltd. (0697 HK) accelerated its consumer robotics strategy ahead of the Lunar New Year, opening three Taozhu New Creation Hub stores in Beijing as it scales its offline commercialization network.The new locations - at Rongshi Plaza Phase II, Shougang Park, Beijing APM in Wangfujing, and Beijing Capital International Airport Terminal 2 (T2) - establish coverage across three high-traffic scenarios: cultural landmark redevelopment, core commercial district and major transportation hub.Management positions the rollout as a transition from pilot-stage deployment to scaled consumer penetration, structured around a closed-loop model integrating experience, sales, service and industrial empowerment.Flagship Upgrade at Shougang ParkThe Phase II exhibition hall at Rongshi Plaza serves as the upgraded flagship location.Situated near Jin'anqiao Station (Beijing Subway Line 6) and Beixin'an Station (Line 11), the store spans more than 400 square meters. It adopts a 'front store, back workshop' format, adding a robotics maintenance facility co-developed with Accelerated Evolution.The front-of-house focuses on immersive product experience and high-end sales. The back-end workshop provides standardized maintenance services, addressing a gap in China's offline robotics service infrastructure.During its National Day launch window, the store recorded average daily foot traffic exceeding 12,000 visitors in the first eight days. First-month cumulative traffic surpassed 900,000 visitors. The site also captured spillover demand from the China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS), lifting overall traffic at Rongshi Plaza.Wangfujing: Targeting the 18-35 Urban DemographicThe Beijing APM store is located in Wangfujing, Dongcheng District, one of Beijing's highest-traffic retail corridors. The mall is operated by Sun Hung Kai Properties Ltd.The store targets consumers aged 18-35, emphasizing 'trendy technology' and first-release products. The product mix focuses on lightweight, design-forward smart devices, including transformable robots, smart earphones and portable speakers.Opening-day traffic exceeded 11,000 visitors. Cumulative traffic has surpassed 60,000, with daily averages above 8,000 visitors. More than 70% of visitors fall within the younger demographic bracket.Airport T2: Travel Retail PositioningThe Terminal 2 store at Beijing Capital International Airport spans approximately 100 square meters and is located near duty-free retail clusters.Terminal 2 handles about 35 million passengers annually. The product assortment is structured around short airport decision cycles - described as a 40-minute pre-boarding window.Featured products include compact companion robots, translation devices from iFLYTEK Co., Ltd., and portable smart charging products.Average daily traffic exceeds 2,200 visitors, with international travelers accounting for roughly 18% of footfall. Interactive robot displays have driven organic social-media exposure and expanded brand visibility beyond Beijing.Spring Festival Gala Exposure Converts to Store TrafficAt the 2026 China Media Group (CMG) Spring Festival Gala, humanoid robot performances became one of the event's most discussed technology segments.Three robotics companies invested in by Shoucheng - Unitree Robotics, Noetix Robotics, and Galbot (Beijing Galbot Co., Ltd.) - appeared in featured programs.In the segment WuBOT, Unitree Robotics deployed a humanoid formation performing synchronized martial arts routines. The company highlighted 0.001-second servo response times and millisecond-level cluster synchronization, including high-difficulty aerial maneuvers.Noetix Robotics debuted consumer humanoid models 'Little Naughty N2' and 'Xiao Bumi' in the comedy sketch Grandma's Favorite. The robots demonstrated anthropomorphic facial expressions and breathing-like body motion, reinforcing home-use scenarios.Galbot showcased its embodied-intelligence robot 'Xiao Gai' alongside actors Shen Teng and Ma Li in The Most Unforgettable Tonight, performing fine-motor tasks including walnut cracking and clothing folding in real time.Following the broadcast, Taozhu New Creation Hub stores reported increased inquiries related to featured models. Family visitation rose during the Spring Festival holiday period.Seven-Day Holiday MetricsDuring the seven-day Spring Festival holiday:- Total traffic across three stores exceeded 130,000 visitors- Rongshi Plaza Phase II averaged 8,500 daily visitors;cumulative 59,500+- Beijing APM averaged 6,500 daily visitors;cumulative 45,500+- Airport T2 averaged 3,200 daily visitors;cumulative 22,400+Gift-oriented smart technology purchases increased during the period,reflecting a shift toward technology-focused holiday consumption.Operating Model and Data IntegrationTaozhu New Creation Hub operates more than 300 smart products across categories including family companionship, education and entertainment, healthcare, sports and leisure.The 'experience + sales + after-sales + investment' framework integrates digital store management tools, including heat-zone analytics to monitor consumer behavior. Taozhu New Creation Hub operates more than 300 smart products across categories including family companionship, education and entertainment, healthcare, sports and leisure.The 'experience + sales + after-sales + investment' framework integrates digital store management tools, including heat-zone analytics to monitor consumer behavior. Management says the model provides real-time market feedback to portfolio companies and supports product iteration.Each store plans to host no fewer than 300 annual events, including product launches, children's programming workshops and maintenance seminars, aimed at increasing repeat visitation and customer retention.Expansion PlanShoucheng plans to open more than 20 additional stores nationwide within six months, targeting transportation hubs, high-end commercial districts, cultural landmarks and major tourist destinations.The company also intends to replicate the 'front store, back workshop' service model in additional core cities and promote a 'Robotics Technology Reception Lounge' concept integrating education and innovation, intelligent manufacturing, industry-finance connectivity and maintenance services.Management positions the expansion as a step toward building a nationwide offline robotics ecosystem designed to support both consumer adoption and portfolio-company commercialization.Source: Shoucheng Holdings 