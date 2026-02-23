HONG KONG, Feb 23, 2026 - (ACN Newswire) - During the Year of the Horse Spring Festival, momentum in the "Hard Tech" sector continued to surge, with the humanoid robotics industry becoming a market focal point following its stellar performance on the Spring Festival Gala stage. Shoucheng Holdings (0697.HK) has emerged as a core target for post-holiday capital market positioning due to a series of heavy-hitting moves. These include the operational launch of the Taozhu New Creation Hub - a comprehensive robotics technology experience, sales, maintenance, and service center - followed by the dual boost of Spring Festival Gala exposure and New Year's Eve livestreaming conversions. Coupled with the positive signal of continuous recent share buybacks, the company's solid industrial layout and clear earnings growth are expected to trigger a formal valuation recovery.By establishing a closed-loop of "Offline Landing + Strategic Investment + Traffic Conversion + Buyback Support," Shoucheng Holdings has not only demonstrated its deep layout in the robotics track but has also provided the capital market with a high-certainty investment logic through concrete industrial actions and capital behavior. The window for valuation recovery has officially opened.I. Grand Opening of the Offline Complex: Solidifying the Foundation for MonetizationAs the traffic dividends from the Spring Festival Gala and livestreaming were released, Shoucheng Holdings officially launched Taozhu New Creation Hub, its flagship robotics technology retail brand. This complex captures the core of the offline smart consumption track and injects deterministic growth into Shoucheng's performance. It serves as a solid physical carrier to convert gala traffic and livestreaming orders, marking a new stage in Shoucheng's full-chain service layout for offline robotics commercial scenarios.- Integrated Ecosystem: The Hub constructs an "Experience + Sales + After-sales + Investment" full-model ecosystem.- "Store-Factory" Innovation: Utilizing an innovative "front-store, back-factory" layout, it includes a robotics maintenance and repair workshop created in collaboration with Accelerated Evolution to provide one-stop services.- Market Validation: With an exhibition area exceeding 400 square meters, the Hub serves as a core scenario for investee companies to implement technology and validate market demand.Strategic Store Matrix:- Wangfujing APM Store: Located in a premier trendy commercial district, focusing on "Trend Tech + First-Store Economy," targeting consumers aged 18-35.- Capital Airport T2 Store: Situated in a core transportation hub with 35 million annual passengers, targeting the "40-minute pre-boarding decision" window with portable and practical smart products.This layout is a key execution of Shoucheng's "Capital + Scenario + Ecosystem" strategy. By capturing consumer demand through digital means, it provides investee companies with valuable data for product iteration, forming a virtuous cycle of "Industry + Consumption + Maintenance".II. Dominance of the Gala Trio: National-Level Endorsement of Ecosystem StrengthThe Year of the Horse Spring Festival Gala featured a humanoid robot cluster performance as its most high-tech highlight. Among the four core robotics companies featured, three - Unitree Robotics, NOETIX Robotics, and Galbot - are Shoucheng Holdings' portfolio companies. This dominant presence provides national-level brand endorsement for the offline scenarios.The three portfolio companies demonstrated world-class capabilities across core tracks:- Unitree Robotics: Deployed a 16-robot formation in the program "Wu BOT," performing high-difficulty martial arts. It achieved world-firsts in continuous parkour flips and rapid maneuvers (up to 4m/s) using self-developed dexterous hands.- NOETIX Robotics: Earned the title of "Exclusive Bionic Humanoid Robot Partner" for the gala. Its "Xiaowantong N2" and "Xiaobumi" consumer products displayed lifelike facial expressions and synchronized breathing movements, signaling the acceleration of robots entering the home.- Galbot: Debuted as the "Designated Embodied AI Model Robot". Its robot, "Xiao Gai," autonomously performed real-time tasks - such as picking up glass shards and folding clothes - driven by its "AstraBrain" Embodied AI model.This collective appearance is a result of Shoucheng's long-term deep layout, building a complete investment matrix across core components, whole units, and "intelligent brains".III. New Year's Eve Live-streaming: Immediate Traffic MonetizationOn the night of the Gala, Shoucheng Holdings launched the "PoBiren (Barrier-Breaker) Initiative" Live-streaming event, becoming the only industrial investor in the sector to achieve immediate traffic conversion. This successfully closed the loop of "Offline Landing - Stage Exposure - Online Traffic - Order Conversion".- Solving Pain Points: The livestream addressed the "unreachable" nature of online consumption through product demonstrations and professional technical interpretations.- Seamless Integration: It linked online orders to the Taozhu New Creation Hub for offline delivery and maintenance.- Professional Branding: By sharing industry trends from an investor's perspective, Shoucheng deepened consumer trust and solidified its leadership in hard tech investment.ConclusionShoucheng Holdings has achieved a triple breakthrough in national exposure, immediate traffic conversion, and offline operations. Under the resonance of these multiple benefits and continued buybacks, the logic for both valuation and performance enhancement is further strengthened, allowing Shoucheng to lead the hard tech investment track and provide long-term stable returns to investors.Source: Shoucheng HoldingsCopyright 2026 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.