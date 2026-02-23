Developed and manufactured in Linnavuori, Finland, the engine represents the most advanced technology in AGCO Power's new Core engine family. The award is among the most respected in the industry and has been recognizing groundbreaking off-highway powertrain innovations for 20 years.

Powertrain International Editor-in-Chief Fabio Butturi (left) presents the Diesel Engine of the Year 2026 award to AGCO Power Vice President Juha Tervala. Next to them, AGCO Power Project Manager for Engineering Juha-Pekka Asikainen applauds. In the background: the CORE80 engine.

According to Powertrain International Editor-in-Chief Fabio Butturi, the decision was straightforward:

"Core80 represents exactly the kind of technical courage and innovation we want to highlight. The award truly belongs to the entire Core engine family, which opens a new era for AGCO Power across tractors and other off-highway applications."

Designed for Demanding Off-Highway Applications

The Core engine family is built for the most challenging agricultural, construction, forestry and material-handling machines. The architecture also supports future powertrain technologies, including hybridization and alternative fuels such as hydrogen.

"Core engines demonstrate that modern internal combustion technology continues to have a clear role in the energy transition," Butturi states.

AGCO Power Vice President Juha Tervala sees the award as a recognition of the team behind the innovation:

"This award belongs to our entire AGCO Power organization. Our Linnavuori plant brings engineering and manufacturing, quality, purchasing, aftermarket and the whole corporation's powertrain R&D under one roof. Core is a result of that unique synergy."

Best-in-Class Fuel Efficiency

One of the Core family's strongest advantages is significantly reduced fuel consumption compared to previous generations.*

Core50 engine: Fendt 620 Vario with CORE50: 245 g/kWh (DLG Powermix test, Field work)

Core75 engine: Fendt 728 Vario with CORE75: 242 g/kWh (DLG Powermix test, Field work)

This corresponds to approximately 5% improvement over AGCO Power's earlier engines in the same output range.

While the Core80 has not yet been tested by the independent DLG institute, Core50- and Core75-powered tractors already tested have proven to be the most fuel-efficient and lowest-emission machines in their class.

Developed in Close Cooperation with Fendt

The engines were developed together with Fendt to ensure farmers' needs were integrated already from the concept stage.

"The low-RPM Core engines are an ideal match for Fendt tractors, delivering high performance with low noise and exceptional drivability," says Juha-Pekka Asikainen, Project Manager, Engineering at AGCO Power.

With up to 1680 Nm of torque, the Core80 is the most powerful engine in the family. Steel pistons and a variable-geometry turbocharger (VGT) deliver rapid response, strong engine braking and improved efficiency.

"We achieved top-tier performance without a complex EGR system or two-stage turbocharging, significantly improving reliability," Asikainen adds.

Ready for Future Energy Solutions

Core engines are not only a new diesel platform but a foundation for future propulsion systems. Their architecture supports electrification, hybrid systems and carbon-neutral fuels.

All AGCO Power engines already operate on renewable HVO diesel, and development continues at AGCO Power's Clean Energy Laboratory, which is preparing testing capabilities for hydrogen, methanol and other upcoming energy sources.

"The Core family is just the beginning. We are developing solutions that serve customers today, and are ready for tomorrow's energy systems," says Kelvin Bennett, Vice President, Engineering, AGCO.

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt, Massey Ferguson, PTx and Valtra. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com

About AGCO Power

AGCO Power is one of the world's leading developers and manufacturers of engines for off-road machines. We produce engines for well-known tractor brands such as Fendt, Valtra, and Massey Ferguson. In addition to these, AGCO Power engines are used in other off-road machines, including forestry equipment. Production facilities are located in Finland, China, Brazil, and Argentina. The Linnavuori plant has been operating for over 80 years and is a subsidiary of AGCO Corporation. www.agcopower.com

About Diesel of the Year

Diesel of the Year is an international award presented annually to the most innovative diesel engine for industrial and NRMM (Non-Road Mobile Machinery) applications. Promoted by Powertrain International, the award recognizes engines that combine technological innovation, efficiency, performance and emissions compliance, highlighting solutions that significantly influence the global off-highway powertrain market.

