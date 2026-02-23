The deployment will help detect and deter smuggling, contraband and drug trafficking, strengthening border security and reducing reliance on manual inspections

Smiths Detection, a global leader in threat detection and security inspection technologies, today announces it has won a contract to supply El Salvador Customs with a suite of High-energy Cargo Vehicle (HCV) X-ray inspection systems for screening vehicles and containers. The infrastructure will help deliver fast, reliable screening at border points using high-quality imaging.

The contract includes the HCVP Z60 (drive-through portal), which is designed to enhance cargo scanning efficiency and support risk management operations. The system can scan at a rate of 100 to 120 vehicles per hour, helping customs teams identify threats while reducing the need for manual checks.

The deployment also includes the HCVM XT, a mobile X-ray screening system that can be moved between locations. With a minimal footprint and limited external infrastructure requirements, the system is suited to demanding operational environments. Smiths Detection will deliver the deployment with support from Global Customs Solutions.

All HCV inspection systems can be configured with image enhancement tools and advanced algorithms, including machine learning options, to support faster and more consistent image analysis. These capabilities are designed to improve throughput while helping border agencies identify illicit goods and high-risk consignments with greater confidence.

German Castro, Business Development Manager at Smiths Detection, commented: "We are proud to continue our relationship with El Salvador Customs. Every day, large volumes of goods and vehicles pass through El Salvador's entry and exit points. Our integrated screening technology will help customs teams screen a wide range of vehicles and goods efficiently, while maintaining the flow of legitimate trade."

