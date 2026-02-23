Anzeige
Montag, 23.02.2026
WKN: 893113 | ISIN: FR0000131906 | Ticker-Symbol: RNL
Tradegate
23.02.26 | 13:40
32,110 Euro
-0,59 % -0,190
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
CAC-40
EURONEXT-100
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
RENAULT SA Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
RENAULT SA 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
32,11032,12013:43
32,11032,12013:43
PR Newswire
23.02.2026 11:40 Uhr
26 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

AB Volvo: Volvo Group, Renault Group and CMA-CGM in agreement on strategic change for Flexis

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volvo Group, Renault Group and CMA-CGM have made an agreement to make a strategic change to the business model of Flexis. This strategic move reaffirms the parties' commitment to innovation and collaboration and reflects their strong and positive relationship. Renault will buy Volvo's 45 % ownership and CMA-CGM's 10% in Flexis S.A.S. Volvo Group, through Renault Trucks, will remain a partner and investor in the project and will distribute Flexis developed products from 2027. This change will align with the current successful business model between Renault Group and Renault Trucks for Renault branded light commercial vehicles. The transaction has no material impact on the Volvo Group earnings.

In October 2023, Renault, Volvo and CMA-CGM joined forces to lead the market with an all-new generation of fully electric vans and associated services built around a Software Defined Vehicle platform and a wide ecosystem of customized solutions.

The partners remain confident in the innovative products that have been developed under Flexis, and the new agreement stands as a testament to the shared belief in the future of Software Defined Vehicle mobility solutions and reflects the strong, long standing and positive relationship between Renault and Volvo.

This agreement is subject to regulatory approval.

Journalists wanting further information, please contact:
Claes Eliasson, Head of Media Relations
+46 76 553 7229
[email protected]

For more information, please visit volvogroup.com
For frequent updates, follow us on LinkedIn

The Volvo Group drives prosperity through transport and infrastructure solutions, offering trucks, buses, construction equipment, power solutions for marine and industrial applications, financing and services that increase our customers' uptime and productivity. Founded in 1927, the Volvo Group is committed to shaping the future landscape of sustainable transport and infrastructure solutions. The Volvo Group is headquartered in Gothenburg, Sweden, employs almost 100,000 people and serves customers in almost 180 markets. In 2025, net sales amounted to SEK 479 billion (EUR 43 billion). Volvo shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/r/volvo-group--renault-group-and-cma-cgm-in-agreement-on-strategic-change-for-flexis,c4310218

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/39/4310218/3945118.pdf

260220-volvo-group-renault-group-and-cma-cgm-in-agreement-on-strategic-change-for-flexis-en

https://news.cision.com/ab-volvo/i/2025-volvo-flags,c3512139

2025-volvo-flags

SOURCE AB Volvo

© 2026 PR Newswire
