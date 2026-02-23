Foghorn Therapeutics, Inc.: Foghorn Therapeutics Strengthens Financial Leadership with Appointment of Ryan Maynard as Chief Financial Officer

WATERTOWN, Mass., Feb. 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Foghorn® Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: FHTX), a clinical-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new class of medicines that treat serious diseases by correcting abnormal gene expression, today announced that Ryan Maynard will join the company as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) on February 23, 2026. Mr. Maynard joins Foghorn with over 25 years of executive experience driving financial strategy, capital markets execution, and operational performance across public and private biopharmaceutical companies.

"I am delighted to welcome Ryan to Foghorn as our new CFO as we continue to advance our first-in-class pipeline," said Adrian Gottschalk, President and Chief Executive Officer of Foghorn. "Ryan is a seasoned biotech executive who brings proven financial and operational leadership. His experience scaling organizations will accelerate our mission to deliver novel therapies to patients."

Prior to joining Foghorn, Mr. Maynard was most recently at Cara Therapeutics, Inc., where he successfully led financial strategy and strategic transactions as the Chief Financial Officer.

Ryan Maynard, Chief Financial Officer of Foghorn, added, "I am excited to join Foghorn at this pivotal time as the Company's lead program advances in dose escalation in partnership with Lilly, and our selective degrader portfolio nears the clinic. I look forward to partnering with the executive team and Board to provide disciplined financial leadership, drive execution, and support long-term growth and value creation."

Mr. Maynard has over 25 years of executive experience leading both public and private biopharmaceutical and healthcare technology organizations. He has raised over $1 billion through public and private financings, played a key role in the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval and commercial launch planning of TAVALISSE, and built strong relationships with healthcare-focused investors. Most recently at Cara Therapeutics, Inc., he successfully executed a reverse merger with Tvardi Therapeutics, raised $37.5 million through a non-dilutive royalty deal, and provided executive leadership on commercial manufacturing and launch planning for KORSUVA. Mr. Maynard was previously the CFO at Rigel Pharmaceuticals, LetsGetChecked Inc., and Blade Therapeutics. He holds a BS in Commerce with a focus in accounting from Santa Clara University. Mr. Maynard currently serves on the board of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc., a commercial biotechnology company.

About Foghorn Therapeutics

Foghorn® Therapeutics is discovering and developing a novel class of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Through its proprietary scalable Gene Traffic Control® platform, Foghorn is systematically studying, identifying, and validating potential drug targets within the chromatin regulatory system. The Company is developing multiple product candidates in oncology. Visit our website at www.foghorntx.com for more information on the Company, and follow us on X and LinkedIn.

