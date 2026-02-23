Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2026) - Galactic Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGAU) ("Galactic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its 100%-owned Hardrock West Property (HWP) in northwestern Ontario, located 10 km west of Equinox Gold's 10.7M oz Greenstone Gold Mine (Reserves and Resources | Equinox Gold).

This summary is designed to further understand the HWP as assays are pending from the fall 2025 mapping and sampling program. The HWP covers ~60 km of the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt (BGGB) along two major Orogenic gold bearing structures which host the Greenstone (10.7M oz Au) and Brookbank (680k oz Au, Reserves and Resources | Equinox Gold) deposits (Figure 1).

CEO Ken Berry commented: "The Hardrock West Project is immediately adjacent to Equinox Gold's 10.7-million-ounce Greenstone Mine, and the Company controls extensive strike length along the same regional structures within this proven gold camp - providing a compelling setting for systematic exploration. Research from Laurentian University's Metal Earth initiative has identified major crustal-scale structures extending through the Property, supporting the presence of an orogenic gold system. Contiguous with a major gold producer, Hardrock West benefits from established infrastructure and a well-endowed geological environment, strategically positioning the Company to emerge as a leading gold exploration story in 2026."

Figure 1: Hardrock West Project showing past producers and prospective structures.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11968/284857_49d65272f47a1b92_002full.jpg

The 26,245-hectare HWP comprises three contiguous claim blocks strategically located in the heart of the Beardmore-Geraldton Greenstone Belt ("BGGB"). Two major gold-bearing structures - the Paint Lake Fault ("PLF") and the Bankfield-Tombill Deformation Zone ("BTDZ") - extend directly through the HWP (Figure 1).

The HWP is flanked by Equinox Gold's 680,000-ounce Brookbank Deposit to the west and its prolific 10.7-million-ounce Greenstone Gold Mine (Reserves and Resources | Equinox Gold) to the east, underscoring the HWP's potential to host significant gold mineralization. Historic production within the belt includes the Northern Empire Mine (149,453 oz Au, MDI42E12SW00002), Leitch/Sand River Mines (897,356 Oz Au, MDI52H09SE00004) and the Bankfield/Tombill Mines (135,536 oz Au, MDI42E12SW00004 & MDI42E12SW00006) (Figure 1).

The HWP hosts nine historical gold occurrences, including the Watson/Angle Lake, Solomon's Pillars/Leduc, and Expansion Lake areas. Much of the historic exploration on the HWP was conducted in the 1990s by multiple operators across a fragmented land package. Since 2008, Greenstone Gold Mines haves completed more than 500,000 metres of drilling and advanced the Hardrock Deposit into production, while the HWP has seen less than 1,500 metres of drilling and limited surface exploration over the same period. The Company believes that consolidating 26,245 hectares of the belt's most prospective geology and applying a modern, cohesive exploration model during a period of historically strong gold prices enhances the potential for an economic discovery at the HWP.

Drill Targets and Data Compilation

Exploration criteria will be informed by geological controls observed at other deposits within the belt. Mineralization analogues include the Brookbank Deposit (~15 km west along the PLF), the Northern Empire (~2 km southwest along the BTDZ extension), and the Leitch/Sand River mines (~7 km southwest). The 10.7-million-ounceGreenstone, located approximately 12 km east of the HWP, will also serve as a key reference model in refining targeting and advancing exploration criteria across the HWP.

The Company is applying its preliminary exploration criteria to complete a district-scale targeting study and prioritize high-potential areas, several of which were evaluated during a recent fall prospecting program (assays pending). The results of this study, together with updated property-wide geophysical surveys, will guide the 2026 exploration program, which is expected to include systematic prospecting, detailed structural mapping, and an initial phase of diamond drilling focused on priority targets.

Qualified person

Jason Arnold, P.Geo., President of DCX Geological Consulting and an independent Qualified Person as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historic information on the Property and in the vicinity, particularly in regard to historical drill results, historical mine production and historical grab samples. However, the Qualified Person does believe that these results were completed to industry best practices at the time, and that the information provides an indication of the exploration potential of the Property but may not be representative of expected results. Also, mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties, particularly with respect to neighboring mineral resources, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Company's property.

About Galactic Gold Corp.

Galactic Gold Corp. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the full potential of its 100%-owned Hardrock West Property, located in the top tier mining jurisdiction of Ontario. Over 57 km of combined strike length along two major gold bearing structures and 10 km away from Equinox Gold's Greenstone Mine (12.2 million oz au). With 15,000 Hectare (37K Acres) Galactic Gold is positioned between Equinox Gold Greenstone Mine (10M oz au) and Equinox's Brookbank Deposit (2.5M oz au) along what Laurentian University in its Metal Earth Research has identified super structures across the Galactic Gold Property underscoring the Project's strong value-creation potential.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future metals prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

