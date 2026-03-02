Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Galactic Gold Corp. (TSXV: GGAU) ("Galactic Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of Phase I of a district-scale targeting analysis across the Hardrock West claim block. Galactic Gold's 100% owned Hardrock West Property in northwestern Ontario, is located 10 km west of Equinox Gold's 10.7M oz Greenstone Gold Mine (Reserves and Resources | Equinox Gold).

The study was completed by Exploration Machine Inc., which was retained by the Company to evaluate the entire Hardrock West land package through integrated interpretation of historical exploration data and district-scale structural and geophysical analysis. This work identified property-wide controls on gold mineralization that link multiple target areas across the property and provide a framework for target generation and exploration prioritization.

CEO Ken Berry commented: "The completion of Phase I has delivered a unified structural and exploration model for a land package of exceptional scale and continuity, representing a level of district-scale interpretation that, to our knowledge, has not previously existed. This work has prioritized the claim block into tiered exploration areas, including near-term drill targets."

"Contiguous with a major gold producer, Hardrock West benefits from established infrastructure and a well-endowed geological environment, strategically positioning the Company to emerge as a leading gold exploration story in 2026."

Priority Targets

The property area was divided into 19 subareas and systematically evaluated. The following high-priority targets have been identified for near-term advancement:





To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11968/285885_014f243154a6485f_002full.jpg

Tier 1 - Anchor Targets (Near-Term Drilling) Kowalski Lake: Strong historical drill intercepts from a severely under-drilled system where recommended follow-up was never completed. Favorable structural setting near a Paint Lake Fault flexure and major fault intersections. Next steps include reconnaissance mapping, locating and twinning a key historical drill hole with step-outs, and geophysical evaluation. Solomon's Pillars: Strong soil anomaly coincident with a historical prospect on the Watson Lake Fault, where recommended follow-up was never completed. Favorable structural geometry including flexure and splay development, with very limited drilling within the anomaly to date. Next steps include infill soil sampling and targeted geophysics, followed by drill testing.



Tier 2 - High-Priority Targets (Advancing toward Drilling) Trench Lake: Repeated high-grade surface results over decades along Paint Lake Fault corridor. Historical drilling incomplete with portions unassayed. Next steps: Focused mapping and geophysics; drilling to test depth and strike continuity. Turkey Lake & Wildgoose South: On trend with the nearby Hardrock Gold camp, with high-grade historical drilling near claim boundaries. Structurally favorable but masked by overburden. Standout lake sediment anomaly. Next steps: Targeted geochemical follow-up and geophysics to define drill targets beneath cover. Angle-Watson Lake: Along the same structure as past-producing mines west of the property. Multiple high-grade surface occurrences and demonstrated gold system with arsenopyrite association. Next steps: Structural interpretation, focused prospecting, and geophysics. Kenneth-Daphne Lake: Large, underexplored area with multiple deposit styles and nearby high-grade occurrences, including shear-hosted and intrusive-related gold systems. Next steps: Structural synthesis and prospecting to prioritize specific target areas. Coral Lake: Anomalous drilling results within a structurally complex zone east of Kowalski Lake. No modern follow-up. Next steps: Detailed compilation, higher resolution magnetics, prospecting, and target refinement.



Proven Mineralized Orogenic Gold Structures

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11968/285885_014f243154a6485f_003full.jpg

Galactic Gold's CEO, Ken Berry commented: "Located within the prolific Hardrock Gold Camp, encompassing more than ~85 kilometres of orogenic faults and positioned adjacent to major gold deposits and a producing mine, the Hardrock West Property remains significantly underexplored by modern standards relative to surrounding ground."

Qualified person

Jason Arnold, P.Geo., President of DCX Geological Consulting and an independent Qualified Person as such term is defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has reviewed and approved the geological information reported in this news release. The Qualified Person has not completed sufficient work to verify the historical mine production, and it is not considered NI43-101 compliant and may not be representative of expected results on the subject property. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby properties, particularly with respect to neighbouring mineral reserves/resources, is not necessarily indicative of mineralization that may be hosted on the Company's property.

About Galactic Gold Corp.

Galactic Gold Corp. is a resource development company focused on unlocking the full potential of its 100%-owned Hardrock West Property, located in the top tier mining jurisdiction of Ontario. Over 57 km of combined strike length along two major gold bearing structures and 10 km away from Equinox Gold's Greenstone Mine. With 15,000 Hectare (37K Acres) Galactic Gold is positioned between Equinox Gold Greenstone Mine (10.7M oz au) and Equinox's Brookbank Deposit (2.5M oz au) along what Laurentian University in its Metal Earth Research has identified super structures across the Galactic Gold Property underscoring the Project's strong value-creation potential.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This news release may contain forward-looking statements that are based on the Company's current expectations and estimates. Forward-looking statements are frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "suggest", "indicate" and other similar words or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur, and include, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's current plans and business objectives. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from estimated or anticipated events or results implied or expressed in such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by the inherent risks and uncertainties surrounding future expectations. Forward-looking statements are based on a number of assumptions which may prove to be incorrect, including, but not limited to: assumptions regarding future metals prices, debt and equity financing market conditions, receipt of regulatory approvals, and other factors. The cautionary statements qualify all forward-looking statements attributable to the Company and persons acting on its behalf. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made and, except as may be required by applicable

securities laws, the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to update any forward- looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or results or otherwise. There can be no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be put on such statements due to the inherent uncertainty therein.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/285885

Source: Galactic Gold Corp.